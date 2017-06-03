YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Saturday, June 3, 2017

UPDATED: NINE States "joining" Paris Accord



THE UNITED STATES CLIMATE ALLIANCE HAS BEEN FORMED
The governors of New York, California and Washington in the past hour have announced the formation of an alliance of US states to follow the Paris Accords.  This represents over one-fifth of the US economy, and it is only the beginning of many more states prepared to join.

Once again, a Trump policy will be marginalized.  Still dangerous — but it will be a lot more smoke (literally) than fire.

Inslee, New York Governor Cuomo, and California Governor Brown announce formation of United States Climate Alliance


Brown, Cuomo and Inslee Will Serve as Co-Chairs, Urge Others to Join

OLYMPIA - In response to President Trump’s decision to withdraw
from the Paris Climate Agreement, New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo, California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr., and Washington
State Governor Jay Inslee today announced the formation of the
United States Climate Alliance, a coalition that will convene states
committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking
aggressive action on climate change.  New York, California and
Washington, representing one-fifth of U.S. gross domestic product,
committed to achieving the U.S. goal of reducing emissions 26-28 
percent from 2005 levels and meeting or exceeding the targets of the 
federal Clean Power Plan.

UPDATE:  On Friday, the Governors of Hawaii, Oregon, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and Massachusetts announced that their states are joining the United States Climate Alliance and will abide by the emission reduction targets  in the Paris accords!!
