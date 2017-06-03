UPDATED: NINE States "joining" Paris Accord

The governors of New York, California and Washington in the past hour have announced the formation of an alliance of US states to follow the Paris Accords. This represents over one-fifth of the US economy, and it is only the beginning of many more states prepared to join.
Once again, a Trump policy will be marginalized. Still dangerous — but it will be a lot more smoke (literally) than fire.
Inslee, New York Governor Cuomo, and California Governor Brown announce formation of United States Climate Alliance
UPDATE: On Friday, the Governors of Hawaii, Oregon, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and Massachusetts announced that their states are joining the United States Climate Alliance and will abide by the emission reduction targets in the Paris accords!!
