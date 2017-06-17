Scalise Wrote Constitutional Amendment to "Protect" Marriage Saved by Same Sex Married LEO

And, in fairness, they did.
But also in fairness, Scalise has been a leading opponent on the Hill of marriage rights for gay couples as a look at his record shows.
Scalise-
- Authored constitutional amendment to protect marriage. (May 2008)
- Voted NO on reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. (Feb 2013)
- Amend Constitution to define traditional marriage. (Jun 2008)
- Protect anti-same-sex marriage opinions as free speech. (Sep 2013)
- State definition of marriage supersedes federal gay marriage. (Feb 2014)
Will Scalise now “evolve” on this issue now that he owes Crystal, and her wife, his life?
How about it, Steve, will you now admit that Crystal and Tiffany deserve happiness as much as you and your wife Jennifer Ann?
Here’s wishing Crystal a complete recovery from her ankle wound, so she can get back to taking it to the bucket and chasing bad guys.
And here’s wishing Scalise complete recovery and a modicum of enlightenment.
