Trump's Stalwart Base Is Deserting Him, According To A New Poll; White House Freaking Out

Trusting polls is never a good idea when it comes to Donald Trump. But it would be delicious if Nate Silver is right and the people who would "walk over glass" for Trump are deserting him.
Axios published this report:
Sources both inside and close to the White House are worrying about a loss of energy among the President's base — or as one advisor colorfully put it, the folks who'd "walk over glass" for Trump.Currently the only thing more unpopular than Trump himself is his health care bill, which has an approval rating of 17% at last glance.
Two trends that are troubling them:Trump's strong approval has fallen quickly:
As Nate Silver outlines in this late May article titled "Donald Trump's base is shrinking": "There's been a considerable decline in the number of Americans who strongly approve of Trump, from a peak of around 30 percent in February to just 21 or 22 percent of the electorate now. (The decline in Trump's strong approval ratings is larger than the overall decline in his approval ratings, in fact.)
Far from having unconditional love from his base, Trump has already lost almost a third of his strong support."Slide among whites without college degrees: Only 46% of whites with no college degree approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, according to the most recent Quinnipiac University poll. In the same poll in early March, 60 percent of whites without college degrees — a group that was key to Trump's victory — approved of his job performance.
No comments:
Post a Comment