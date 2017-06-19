So, Will President* Trump Just Fire Everyone?

Donald Trump. (photo: Getty Images)
Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller are under threat.
he latest transmission from the bowels of Camp Runamuck leads me to believe that the next step may be for the president* to fire everyone within a five-mile radius of the White House. (Sorry about that, you guys in the food trucks, as well as everyone who plays for the Capitals and the Wizards.) After which, he will find himself a lawyer from one of those billboards that line I-75 in Florida.
Been in an accident? Crash a government? Call us immediately – 1-800-IMA-GRFT.
Late Friday morning, Himself got a hold of his phone, leaped onto the electric Twitter machine, and decided that it was time to take a piece out of Rod Rosenstein, even if that meant confirming that, yes, he is being investigated by the FBI.
And, somewhere in the West Wing, an earnest young aide who once had a promising political career reaches into the bottom drawers of their desk for that vintage quart of Kentucky Gentleman that Uncle Dub down in Murfreesboro left in the will.
Meanwhile, back in the world, according to ABC News, Rosenstein may have to join Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III on the bench.
Rosenstein, who authored an extensive and publicly-released memorandum recommending Comey's firing, raised the possibility of his recusal during a recent meeting with Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand, the Justice Department's new third-in-command, according to sources. Although Rosenstein appointed a special counsel to lead the federal probe, he still makes the final decisions about resources, personnel and -- if necessary -- any prosecutions. In the recent meeting with Brand, Rosenstein told her that if he were to recuse himself, she would have to step in and take over those responsibilities. She was sworn-in little more than a month ago.
Here, from the LawFare blog, is some speculation concerning what might happen next. Basically, the whole mess will descend on a lawyer named Rachel Brand, the associate attorney general.
In addition to these regulatory duties, Brand will face the tough task of insulating the investigation from the erratic and inappropriate behavior of President Trump. Such insulation is needed for the integrity of the investigation, so that any decisions it may reach about prosecution or exoneration have credibility. This task will require backbone—and a willingness not to last long in the job.
That sounds like enormous fun. The Tweet of Dumbocles hangs over your head the minute you walk in the door.
As if this weren't enough, and it never is, NBC's Katy Tur tweets that Michael Cohen, the president*'s personal lawyer, has hired one of his own, probably to prepare to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in September. The lawyers now need their own lawyers. This is in no way promising.
It's on days like this where you wonder most acutely whether or not this president* has it all together above the shoulders. Picking a fight with Rosenstein—who, just a day earlier, had contributed a bizarre warning about anonymous sources to the gathering chaos—makes as little sense as firing James Comey did, and admitting that the FBI is on your trail for having done so is tantamount to double-dog-daring the Feds to run you to ground. The idea that he wouldn't fire both Robert Mueller and Rosenstein before breakfast some morning because Brian Kilmeade said he should do it is more than plausible. It's now likely.
To gain some perspective, let's listen in to a White House conversation from June 21, 1972, via The New York Times. The president at the time was concerned about some law-enforcement activities. His chief of staff was called upon to explain matters.
The problem is that there are all kinds of other involvements and if they started a fishing expedition on this they're going to start picking up tracks. . . . The only tie they've got to the White House is that this guy's name was in their books, Howard Hunt, and that Hunt used to be a consultant ---- to Colson at the White House. . . . You've got to be careful of pushing that too hard, because he was working on a lot of stuff. . . . It leads to other things.
It's always something.
