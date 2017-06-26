YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Monday, June 26, 2017

Cartoon: Tone it down, loser


Tone_It_Down_TrumpWeb.jpg
After the shooting of a Congressman during their congressional baseball practice, Trump made a call for unity, and others made calls to tone down political rhetoric. Too bad Trump and his followers didn't do that last year, or for the previous eight years when they hypocrite-in-chief called for political violence, made racist accusations and generally was basically the most divisive political figure in generations. 
