Women are coming for you, Donald Trump

Just got back from the Chicago event, which was GREAT. Probably the fact that the sun was shining after a few days of rain brought people out to join in one great protest event.
The “march” part was officially canceled after the organizers realized the crowd was too big. The rally went on, but there were too many to get to the rally point, so not everyone heard the speakers. But who cares? We read each others’ signs. We passed out “SHE GOT MORE VOTES” stickers. And we knew we weren’t alone.
People still marched wherever they were, no matter what street they were on, and they were cheered heartily by the surrounding crowd. The El cars were packed on the way into the city in the morning, and cheers and applause greeted the crowds at every stop.
So many good signs, many with a pussy theme:
- We need a leader not a tweeter.
- Women’s rights are human rights.
- VAGINALANTE!
- Pussy Lives = 9; Trump Lives = 0.
- Keep your tiny hands off my pussy!
- Keep Loving Louder.
- RESIST!
- IF YOU’RE NOT ANGRY, YOU’RE NOT PAYING ATTENTION.
- My mother fought for this 100 years ago. We’re not stopping now!
- STILL A NASTY WOMAN.
A tweet from Joy Ann Reid said there were now 600 of these marches worldwide.