Friday, January 27, 2017

West Wing leaker goes dark after pulling back the curtain: Trump "irrational", staff "demoralized"


LeakerLogo.jpg
An honest man may or may not still work in the West Wing.
On Wednesday, a twitter account was briefly active before being shut down. The tweeter, @WhiteHouseLeak, is an anonymous mid-level staffer in the West Wing of the White House, who described a chaotic atmosphere, a demoralized staff, and an unfocused and irrational President incapable of processing information. The staffer is a Republican who apparently worked on the Trump campaign, but is now thoroughly disillusioned by what has been going on.  During his brief presence he was tweeting to real reporters, including Fox News and the New York Daily News.

It is impossible to know if the leaker shuttered the account himself or was outed. The tweets have all been deleted, but thanks to screencaps by MC Rantz Hoseley (@MysteryCr8tve) and an imgur by vapensiero they were preserved before vanishing.

The presentation here is, I believe, in strict chronological order. I have omitted a few irrelevancies, but most of the 37 total tweets from the account are shown below.
WHL1.jpg
whl2.jpg
WHL3.jpg
WHL4.jpg
WHL5.jpg
WHL6.jpg
WHL7.jpg
WHL8.jpg
WHL9.jpg
WHL10.jpg
WHL11.jpg
WHL12.jpg
WHL13.jpg
WHL14.jpg
WHL15.jpg
WHL16.jpg
WHL17.jpg
WHL18.jpg
WHL19.jpg
WHL20.jpg
WHL21.jpg

WHL22.jpg
WHL23.jpg
WHL24.jpg
WHL25.jpg
WHL26.jpg
WHL27.jpg
WHL28.jpg
WHL29.jpg
WHL30.jpg
WHL31.jpg
WHL32.jpg
WHL33.jpg
WHL34.jpg

Portrait of a man on the edge. Of what, we do not yet know.
