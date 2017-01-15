Trump to cede 13 Million jobs to China over next 4 years, in just one industry.

As Trump plans to cut clean energy spending-
Trump is out there lying about being the savior of a few hundred jobs here and there while his plans are ignoring the biggest growth market to come around since the IT boom. The son of an orangutan is kowtowing to the dying fossil fuel industry when the entire planet is moving to go carbon free. He is like the guy fighting to save the jobs of the street sweepers of the horse and buggy days in the face of the horseless carriage.
We are so F’ed.
Beijing’s newest 5-year energy development plan invests a stunning 2.5 trillion yuan ($360 billion) in renewable generation by 2020. Of that, $144 billion will go to solar, about $100 billion to wind, $70 billion to hydropower, and the rest to sources like tidal and geothermal power.
The Chinese National Energy Administration said in a statement Thursday the resulting “employment will be more than 13 million people.”
China is already doing way better than the U.S. in this regard, and President-elect Trump’s commitment to opposing clean energy will not make things any better. As the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported last year, China already has over 40 percent of all jobs in renewables, globally, while the U.S. has under 10 percent (see chart below).
China more than doubled electric car sales in 2016, and the Beijing is aiming at a 1,000 percent sales increase by 2025 — some 3 million new EVs a year. To achieve that, “it’s offering subsidies that can total 60 percent of an electric-car’s sticker price,” Bloomberg News reported.Our great orange Luddite of a president is going to throw away the future jobs of millions of Americans in his true role as protector of established plutocrats and defender of the existing wealth disparities.
Third, the fossil fuel industry simply has no sustainable growth model. Advanced batteries could “tip the oil market from growth to contraction earlier than anticipated,” credit rating agency Fitch concluded last year. Bloomberg New Energy Finance told investors to expect the “big crash” in oil by 2028 — and as early as 2023.
Yet, despite the fact that President-elect Trump promised to bring back coal jobs, that goal is quite simply beyond his power, even if he succeeds in temporarily slowing the explosive growth of clean energy.
Snip
Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) conceded after the election that it’s unlikely substantial coal jobs will be coming back.
Yet while China understands there’s a relatively short window of time to achieve global leadership in the core carbon-free technologies, Trump promised to kill U.S. climate action while zeroing out federal clean energy funding.
We are so F’ed.
