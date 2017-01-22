Payson contingent braves weather in solidarity with massive, record-shattering worldwide protest

Photo by Jim Keyworth
Despite a major snowstorm and power outages, a brave contingent of Rim Country women turned out Saturday to express solidarity with protestors worldwide to serve notice on President Trump that they are not going to stand for initiatives that limit human rights and that violate his campaign promises. According to one of the event organizers: "Weather did not deter the many wonderful Payson activists who showed up today. We gathered in support of our sister marchers all over the world. This is only the beginning!"
Woment's March is massive from coast to coast - may be largest protest in US history
There have been large protest events in the past, such as a 1982 anti nuclear protest in Central Park that drew a crowd of a million. There have also been protests spread across multiple cities, for example, protests over the War in Iraq that put 10 million people on the streets of cities around the world on a weekend in 2003.
The Women’s March has surpassed many famous events of the past, taking it’s place as one of the greatest protests in history. While media predictions may have seemed generous at the time:
On January 21, approximately 200,000 people will convene in Washington, DC to stand up for gender equality after Donald Trump's inauguration.The actual event has turned out to be many times larger. The crowd in Washington, DC exceeded 500,000 by 9 AM, and the crowd in other cities may actually be larger.
