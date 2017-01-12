YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Trump's senior White House advisor says in radio interview that liberal women are a 'bunch of dykes'



CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 20: Stephen K. Bannon talks with Dan Schneider, Executive Director of the American Conservative Union, about what Ted Cruz may say during his speech at the Republican National Convention tonight while hosting Brietbart News Daily on SiriusXM Patriot at Quicken Loans Arena on July 20, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

They are trying to normalize a man who denigrates women. A man who promotes White Nationalism. A man who dehumanizes people of color. A man who is proudly anti-Semitic. We cannot let them normalize this man and his views. We have to reject him and his views with everything we’ve got. 

Monday, Nov 14, 2016 · 2:47:46 PM USMST · Jen Hayden For the purpose of clarifying, these comments were made in 2011. The fact they were made 5 years ago does not lessen their vile nature or the fact that this man has no business being near the White House and the President of the United States.
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)