Trump's senior White House advisor says in radio interview that liberal women are a 'bunch of dykes'

They are trying to normalize a man who denigrates women. A man who promotes White Nationalism. A man who dehumanizes people of color. A man who is proudly anti-Semitic. We cannot let them normalize this man and his views. We have to reject him and his views with everything we’ve got.
Jen Hayden For the purpose of clarifying, these comments were · made in 2011. The fact they were made 5 years ago does not lessen their vile nature or the fact that this man has no business being near the White House and the President of the United States.
