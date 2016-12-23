With a white (or wet) Christmas coming, leave prepared and be patient

PHOENIX
‒ Whether yours is a white Christmas or a wet
Christmas, the Arizona Department
of Transportation will
make you a deal:
With
rain and snow in the forecast, ADOT will be ready to
respond before, during and
after to whatever the weather
may bring.
In
return, you should study weather and highway conditions
before your trip, leave
prepared and drive with patience ‒
or delay travel if conditions warrant.
The
latest National Weather Service forecast for Arizona’s high
country calls for
between 6 and 12 inches of snow at elevations
between 6,000 and 8,000 feet
beginning late Saturday morning
and continuing into Saturday evening. Windblown
snow is
expected to create hazardous driving conditions in areas.
For
lower elevations, the latest forecast calls for rain and
gusting wind during
the same period.
ADOT
has nearly 200 snowplows and 400 certified snowplow
operators ready to clear
highways around the state, but if
snowfall is heavy and widespread it may take
some time for
them to reach every stretch.
You
hold the keys to safety if your route may have snow and
ice. These are just
some of the winter-driving tips available at
azdot.gov/KnowSnow.
-
Slow
down: Adjust your speed to conditions.
-
Create
space: Leave extra room.
- Avoid sudden braking.
-
Give
snowplows room.
- Bring extra clothing and gloves
- Make sure your tank
is half to three-quarters full at all times.
- Keep your cellphone charged.
- Pack extra water, snacks and all necessary medications.
-
Pack an
emergency kit: blankets, a flashlight, an ice
scraper.
-
Beware
of black ice.
Ice tends to form on bridges first.
-
Consider
waiting it out.
Many
of these tips apply to driving on wet roads as well, including
waiting out
threatening weather if need be. Here are some others:
- Inspect
windshield wipers and replace them if necessary.
- Turn on
headlights while driving.
- Avoid
areas where water is pooling in travel lanes.
Wherever
your travels take you this holiday weekend, you can get
the latest highway
conditions by calling 511 or visiting the Arizona
Traveler Information site (az511.gov), where traffic and weather
cameras
allow you to see current conditions around the state.
ADOT’s Facebook (facebook.com/AZDOT) and Twitter (@ArizonaDOT)
accounts are excellent
sources of information and interaction.
