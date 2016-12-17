As winter storm intensifies, be prepared for rain, wind and snow

PHOENIX – A winter storm packing rain, wind and, later, the
possibility of light snow and ice in the high country is all the
more reason
for Arizonans to drive with care and adjust their
speed to conditions.
While much of the state is expected to see rain Friday, the
forecast for many areas also calls for sustained winds of
between 30 and 40 mph
and even stronger gusts. Beginning
Friday night, a cold front will lower snow
levels to around 5,000
feet and drop temperatures, meaning drivers in Arizona’s
high
country should be prepared for the possibility of light snow
accumulating
as well as ice on the road.
The Arizona Department of Transportation’s nearly 200 snowplows
and 400 certified snowplow drivers are ready to deal with snow
and ice.
For the most current information about highway conditions and
restrictions
statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at
az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.
No comments:
Post a Comment