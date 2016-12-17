YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Saturday, December 17, 2016

As winter storm intensifies, be prepared for rain, wind and snow


Stor

 

 

 

 

 

Rain and wind gusts should turn overnight to light snow in high country

PHOENIX – A winter storm packing rain, wind and, later, the 
possibility of light snow and ice in the high country is all the 
more reason for Arizonans to drive with care and adjust their 
speed to conditions.

While much of the state is expected to see rain Friday, the 
forecast for many areas also calls for sustained winds of 
between 30 and 40 mph and even stronger gusts. Beginning 
Friday night, a cold front will lower snow levels to around 5,000 
feet and drop temperatures, meaning drivers in Arizona’s high 
country should be prepared for the possibility of light snow 
accumulating as well as ice on the road.

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s nearly 200 snowplows
and 400 certified snowplow drivers are ready to deal with snow
and ice.

For the most current information about highway conditions and 
restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at  
az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)