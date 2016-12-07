McConnell wants Democratic 'cooperation' on repealing Obamacare. Oh yeah? Get f*cked, buddy

McConnell told reporters that repealing Obamacare would be "the first item up in the new year," and the Kentucky Republican that he would like to "get Democratic cooperation" during the difficult process of replacing "a very, very controversial law."Yeah, he’d like some “Democratic cooperation”? What kind of a sick joke does he think he’s playing? That’s like a torturer asking a prisoner for “cooperation.”
But Democrats are nobody’s prisoner. In fact, we’re the party that won more votes—a lot more votes—for both the presidency and the Senate than McConnell’s own party did. And now he thinks we’re going to help him undo our signature achievement that’s bettered the lives of millions?
Chuck Schumer is having none of this crap:
"Bring it on," the New York Democrat said. "They don’t know what to do. They’re like the dog that caught the bus."Right on. We’ve got three more words of our own for McConnell: Get f*cked, buddy.
No comments:
Post a Comment