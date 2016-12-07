YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

McConnell wants Democratic 'cooperation' on repealing Obamacare. Oh yeah? Get f*cked, buddy


WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 20: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks as (L-R) Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Sen. John Thune (R-SD), and Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) listen during a news briefing after a weekly policy luncheon at the Capitol September 20, 2016 in Washington, DC. Senate GOPs held the policy luncheon to discuss the Republican agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By David Nir 
Daily Kos   
McConnell told reporters that repealing Obamacare would be "the first item up in the new year," and the Kentucky Republican that he would like to "get Democratic cooperation" during the difficult process of replacing "a very, very controversial law."
Yeah, he’d like some “Democratic cooperation”? What kind of a sick joke does he think he’s playing? That’s like a torturer asking a prisoner for “cooperation.”

But Democrats are nobody’s prisoner. In fact, we’re the party that won more votes—a lot more votes—for both the presidency and the Senate than McConnell’s own party did. And now he thinks we’re going to help him undo our signature achievement that’s bettered the lives of millions? 

Chuck Schumer is having none of this crap:
"Bring it on," the New York Democrat said. "They don’t know what to do. They’re like the dog that caught the bus."
Right on. We’ve got three more words of our own for McConnell: Get f*cked, buddy.
