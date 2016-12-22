Kings and Dictators Have Palace Guards. Presidents Don’t.

Robert Reich. (photo: Reuters)
21 December 16
ore evidence of pending Trump tyranny is his decision to maintain an aggressive and unprecedented private security force -- unlike all modern presidents and presidents-elect who have entrusted their personal security entirely to the Secret Service.
Security officials warn that a private security force heightens risks for protesters -- dozens of whom have already alleged racial profiling, undue force or aggression at the hands of Trump’s security, with at least 10 joining a trio of lawsuits now pending against Trump, his campaign or its security.
Even after the election, Trump’s private security force has removed protesters – sometimes roughly – at many of his “Thank You Tour” rallies, including about a dozen protesters during a rally in Grand Rapids on Dec. 9, after Trump shouted “Get ‘em out!”
Kings and dictators have palace guards. President’s don’t. At least not until King Trump. Congress should make it illegal for a president to have a private security force accountable to no one but himself.
