Friday, December 23, 2016

YUGE concert being organized to compete with Trump's inauguration



MARK ROSS, a concert promoter and the son of the late Time Warner CEO Steve Ross, is in the process of putting together a large-scale concert called “We the People” to DIRECTLY compete with Donald Trump’s inauguration. The organizers are looking to hold the event in Miami on Inauguration Day. “The talent is banging on our doors to do this,” according to a source familiar with the planning, although not a single act has been revealed as of yet. Ross is in the midst of lining up funding, according to a source.
If true, it would definitely make Donald Trump sad. The bad news is that it might speed up his administration’s plans to ban public gatherings. Of course, that fight seems to have already begun.
