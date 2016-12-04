Sunday, December 4, 2016
Republicans plan to hand Medicare over to greedy insurance companies
President Pussygrabber plans to become President Medicaregrabber
Medicare is a fundamental tool of economic security – a guarantee that seniors will not be denied health care just because they can’t afford it. But Republicans in Congress, led by House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are making plans right now to privatize Medicare and hand it over to greedy insurance companies.
The fight over the future of Medicare could come to a head as soon as the next session of Congress starts in January.
Speaker Ryan has wanted to destroy Medicare for years. His ultimate goal is to end Medicare as we know it and replace it with a privatized program in which seniors would get federal vouchers to help offset the cost of premiums charged by commercial insurance plans. It’s a trick designed to create the appearance of cutting costs by shifting some of the financial burden from the federal government to America’s seniors.
During the campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged that he would not attack Medicare. But then, just two weeks after the election, his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway admitted that he would “take a look at Speaker Ryan’s proposal.” One thing’s for certain: We can’t trust Trump, Rep. Ryan or Sen. McConnell to do what’s right for America’s seniors.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is adamant that Democrats in Congress will remain united in opposing the imminent Republican attack on Medicare. But with Republicans in control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, we need a powerful show of grassroots opposition now to show Rep. Ryan, Sen. McConnell and Trump that we won’t tolerate any attacks on Medicare or the rest of our social safety net.
