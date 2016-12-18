Trump Still Lying: This Is How Tyranny Begins

Former Clinton labor secretary Robert Reich. (photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star)
he President-elect continues to lie big-time:
- Trump told a rally audience last night that “The murder rate in the United States is the largest it’s been in 45 years,” when in fact it’s near a 50-year low, according to the FBI (see below).
- He also keeps saying he won the election by a “landslide” when in fact he lost the popular vote by 2.8 million votes – over five times Al Gore’s margin over George W. Bush in 2000.
- He repeatedly says the election was marred by “massive voting fraud” when in fact there’s no evidence of voting fraud at all – unless you consider Russia’s hacking.
A democracy can only function on the basis of truth. If the public is repeatedly told by its president that the murder rate is soaring, it may support policies such as harsher policing and sentencing – the opposite of what we need.
If repeatedly told that Trump won by a landslide, the public may give him a mandate he doesn't deserve.
If told of “massive voter fraud” the public may support further efforts to suppress votes through rigid ID and other requirements.
A President-elect who repeats boldface lies poses a clear threat to American democracy. This is how tyranny begins.
