10 people who are screwed if Democrats win

President Donald Trump AP
People in President Donald Trump’s orbit have to be incredibly nervous about the Democrats retaking Congress and regaining the ability to investigate the vast swath of corruption that has been the hallmark of this administration.
Because of that, it was exceedingly tough to keep this list to just 10 of those people, so consider this a sampling of who will probably be facing an absolute grip of subpoenas.
And sure, Trump is likely going to try to pardon literally everyone on his way out the door, but that will only protect them from criminal consequences. It won’t do a damn thing to prevent Democrats from dragging them in front of Congress to lay all their malfeasance bare.
So without further ado, here are the top 10 people who will be most screwed in the event of a blue wave.
10. Curtis Wood
You might not know his name, but you know his work on the Reflecting Pool.
Somehow, even though he completely screwed up pretty much every part of that, his company got to keep the millions from its sweet no-bid contract. And then, as the cherry on top, it also got millions more to fix its own screw-ups.
It’s good to be Trump’s pool boy, apparently.
9. Todd Blanche
Attorney General Todd Blanche has thus far dodged any consequences for his wildly unethical behavior, even as 101 former federal and state judges filed a bar complaint against him.
Blanche has generally managed to avoid testifying under oath, and wouldn’t you if you were in his shoes? But that friendly little arrangement that allows him to lie with impunity will disappear on Jan. 3, 2026.
So enjoy your impunity while it lasts, Todd.
8. Lindsey Halligan
Oh, Lindsey. She’s very much gone, but very much not forgotten. You’d think since she had such a brief stay as interim U.S. attorney she might not make the top 10, but given that her entire tenure was extremely sketchy, here she is.
Halligan somehow managed to land indictments of both former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James after actual, factual career attorneys told the administration they wouldn’t—because there was no crime for which to indict.
But once a federal magistrate said that she made “fundamental misstatements of the law that could compromise the integrity of the grand jury process,” the jig was kind of up.
7. Tom Homan
Compared to a lot of people on this list, the border czar is a small fry. All Homan did was accept a $50,000 bribe in a brown paper bag. In the Trump administration, that’s basically pocket change.
But the real reason to haul Homan in front of Congress is to ask him who, exactly, made the investigation into that bribe go away, allowing him to join the administration in the first place.
Inquiring minds want to know!
6. Sean Duffy
Chat, is it good when the transportation secretary spends seven months on a family road trip sponsored by companies he regulates?
Duffy’s “Great American Road Trip,” which was so low-rent it only aired on YouTube, presented potential sponsors with an offer to “partner” with Duffy to advertise their wares during his sojourn.
What a delight it will be to hear from Sean about what sort of quid pro quo Toyota and Boeing got for sponsoring this thing.
5. Kristi Noem
Where do I even start?
Noem managed to pack so much corruption into her relatively brief stay atop the Department of Homeland Security that it’s hard to pick and choose. But Democrats should definitely—DEFINITELY—inquire about the $220 million she spent on ads where she rode around South Dakota on a horsey.
But how could Democrats resist also asking her about her flying loveshack with Corey Lewandowski or the hundreds of millions of dollars she showered on one of her donors on her last day?
4. Elon Musk
Musk is one of the most repugnant creatures to attach himself to this administration, and Democrats should go after him on two fronts.
First, there’s the carnage he created with the so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Musk should be made to answer for having his little minions storm the Social Security Administration, for dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development, and so much more.
But it will also be an absolute delight to probe him on all of his sweetheart deals with the Trump administration—which he got as a “special government employee."
3. Jared Kushner
Somehow, Kushner has managed to keep a much lower profile during Trump’s second term, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t making money moves.
Kushner is, inexplicably, one of our lead negotiators in the Middle East. And at the same time, his private-equity firm Affinity Partners is financed by … Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia.
Can’t wait to hear his explanation to a House committee about how this was all totally fine.
2. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump
Ah, the Trump sons.
If their daddy weren’t president, they would be relegated to owning a used-car dealership in upstate New York or working as slumlords in some seedy New York City buildings.
Instead, they’ve made so much money from no-bid federal contracts, just straight-up giveaways of your tax dollars. Besides their unique ability to fleece the U.S. taxpayer, the Trump fail-sons should also be made to answer for their participation in Trump’s crypto grift.
1. Donald Trump
For literally everything.
Every last bit of his family’s crypto grift. Everything about his Internal Revenue Service immunity deal. Everything about all of his cronies’ extremely well-timed stock trades. Every last no-bid contract. Everything about the bribe palace ballroom and the rest of his D.C. destruction.
Just … everything.
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