Dating on taxpayers’ dime pays off for newly engaged Kash Patel

Nothing's too good for his country sweetie, including his FBI jet
Congratulations are in order for Kash Patel, Alexis Wilkins, and the entire taxpayer-funded SWAT team that he orders to follow her around. They’re engaged!
“Went and got the law involved,” Wilkins, 27, posted on X Sunday.
The two have been dating since January 2023, but their relationship didn’t really take off in the public eye until Patel was sworn in as FBI director at the start of Donald Trump’s second term.
Despite being pegged as an “extraordinarily unqualified sycophant,” the 46-year-old has proven his commitment, at least, to his now fiancée. After all, Patel has used the government-issued and taxpayer-funded plane to visit the MAGA-fied country singer when she sang the national anthem or to jet off on romantic dates.
“I’m entitled to a personal life just like my other agency counterparts with their partners,” Patel said on “The Ingraham Angle” in December 2025. “Do I support my girlfriend? Absolutely. And I do take trips with her? Absolutely.”
Patel also caught plenty of attention when Wilkins was spotted with federal security detail allegedly heading to hair appointments and other errands—something that may, or may not, become more accepted with their latest title change.
In terms of what to expect for the couple’s nuptials, nothing is echoing through the normal gossip channels of the internet just yet, but we have a few guesses of our own. A nice little affair at Mar-a-Lago, perhaps?
Since Wilkins—who played the president’s Freedom 250 Fair—will likely be too busy to bust out a country song on her big day, it’s always an option to tap the official unofficial MAGA musical artist Kid Rock.
And if they’re thinking about libations, we’re projecting an open bar with plenty of cold ones for Patel to chug after saying “I do.” Then again, if they’re looking for a more conservative option, maybe Patel’s self-branded whiskey will do the trick.
Either way, it’s a big day in MAGAland for one of the administration’s most costly couples. And now, with the title of Mrs. heading her way, the two will have plenty of ammunition—pun intended—to back up their luxurious expenditures.
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