REALLY: Trump thinks bombing Iran again will stop midterms massacre

Is this a real story? Because it’s so blindingly stupid, it can’t be real.
“But those in favor believe that further action after months of uneasy peace could allow Trump to demonstrate strength and potentially declare some sort of victory, giving Republicans much-needed momentum heading into the election,” it added.
That has to be fake news—the real kind of fake news—because it’s unfathomable that there could be people who think that doubling down on a war that’s proven catastrophically unpopular for President Donald Trump and the GOP would somehow provide “much-needed momentum.”
There is legitimate fury in the country over Trump’s war and its effects on energy prices and inflation. Anything that reminds voters of just how incompetent this administration is would do the opposite of providing “much-needed momentum.”
What might actually create momentum would be a president who actually speaks about the challenges facing voters instead of obsessing over renaming buildings and gold-plating all of Washington, D.C.
Even better would be a president who simply hides in his ballroom bunker the last four weeks of the election, giving Republicans a brief respite from their leader’s relentless drag on their midterms chances.
But none of that is going to happen.
Related | Trump’s uniquely unpopular war on Iran
If we were Machiavellian assholes, we might root for Trump to do something this stupid—hence improving the odds of flipping states like Kansas, South Carolina, and maybe even South Dakota.
But war is awful, and enough people have suffered.
Hopefully there are other voices in Trump’s ear telling him what a terrible idea this is so he can go back to being petrified with inaction, unable to sue or declare bankruptcy to get out of yet another mess of his own making.
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