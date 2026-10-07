White House hires another baby bigot

If there’s one thing the White House loves, it’s hiring young fascists—particularly to run communications and social media. It’s just a whole bunch of Zoomers spewing garbage.
So while 29-year-old former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has headed over to Fox News, another toddler is already on their way as assistant White House press secretary—and she also comes from the right-wing propaganda media world.
Meet Beni Rae Harmony—yes, that’s her real name—who is leaving her job at Real America’s Voice, a Steve Bannon joint that is somehow even more low-rent than One America News Network, to work for President Donald Trump.
Well, to be fair, if she was a talking head on a Bannon network, she pretty much already worked for Trump.
And did I mention Harmony also used to work for right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, and former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida? The trifecta!
Back in 2021, the then-21-year-old Harmony defended Gosar for posting a video that portrayed him as killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and attacking then-President Joe Biden. And why not, given that Harmony posed with a rifle while wearing a “Fuck Joe Biden” shirt earlier that year?
It’s so cool and great that Republican hires can make full-on murder threats, but if, say. Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia makes an offhand quip about how Trump loves to travel with his emotional support aide Natalie Harp, the GOP absolutely loses its mind.
It’s the usual civility for me but not for thee nonsense that conservatives pull all the time.
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But Harmony’s hiring isn’t the least bit unusual, keeping with the administration’s appetite to hire Zoomer racists.
Remember the then-29-year-old Paul Ingrassia, whose nomination to run the Office of Special Counsel was derailed when chats leaked with his cutesy little comment that he has a “Nazi streak”? No worries, though, he got a different job as acting general counsel at the General Services Administration, because you can’t keep a garbage Nazi wannabe down.
And then there’s Peyton Rollins, the 21-year-old who helps run social media for Homeland Security, where he can pump out racist AI slop. Rollins went to DHS after working at the Labor Department, where he was responsible for the giant fascist banner of Trump that now adorns the building.
And who could forget Marko Elez, the baby racist at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency who resigned after his virulently racist posts came to light? Then, of course, he was reinstated because for this administration, racism is a feature, not a bug.
But back to this latest fascist hack.
Harmony is going to be absolutely perfect for this job, given that her previous one was just fawning over Trump in the media, and all she really needs to do now is fawn over Trump from the podium.
Meanwhile, the administration continues to block actual news outlets. Politico was barred from Air Force One Monday, and CNN remains barred from the video press pool.
Soon, the entire White House briefing room will just be Tim Pool and Mike Lindell asking softball questions so Harmony can burble on about how amazing Trump is.
She may not actually be qualified to be press secretary, but when it comes to lying about Trump’s achievements, she’s no doubt perfect for the role.
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