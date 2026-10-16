Giant gold statue of Trump isn't his favorite

Gilded "Orange Plague" adorns busy intersection in France
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Trump’s allies are FURIOUS after a giant golden statue of a naked Trump went on display inside the European Parliament, and their reactions are absolutely priceless.
Donald Trump loves claiming that America is more respected around the world than ever. The European Parliament appears to have a rather different opinion.
An 8.5-foot sculpture titled “Orange Plague” has been installed at a busy intersection between two European Parliament buildings in Strasbourg, France. The gilded statue depicts a nude Trump covered in 23-carat gold leaf, holding the scales of justice in one hand and a long golf club in the other, with a golf ball representing the world.
He is sitting on the shoulders of a smaller, fully clothed man who appears to be struggling under his weight.
The message on the plinth reads:
“I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back.”
Danish artist Jens Galschiot, who created the sculpture, said Trump represents a major threat to the rules-based international order, democratic values, and efforts to address the climate crisis. The work was inspired by “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” the famous tale about a vain ruler whose subjects are too afraid to tell him the truth.
Per Clausen, a left-wing Danish member of the European Parliament who invited Galschiot to exhibit the piece, said he isn't concerned about Trump's reaction.
“If someone is so thin-skinned that they cannot tolerate this sculpture being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage,” Clausen said.
The sculpture has appeared at other major events, including the COP30 climate summit in Brazil and the Munich Security Conference. Visitors in Strasbourg can even receive miniature versions, while the artist has made files available online for people with 3D printers.
And the contrast with Trump’s own taste in statues couldn't be more obvious.
Trump previously unveiled a flattering 15-foot golden statue of himself, “Don Colossus,” at his Miami golf course, depicting him fully clothed with his fist raised. He has also discussed plans for giant golden statues of himself at his presidential library in Miami.
So yes, Trump apparently has no problem with golden statues of Trump.
Just maybe not this one.
Trump's MAGA supporters, meanwhile, absolutely lost it.
One complained that the sculpture was a “disgrace” and accused Europeans of disrespecting the president of a friendly nation.
Another outrageously claimed that a naked Trump statue in Europe was somehow hypocritical and imagined the uproar if Trump displayed a naked Angela Merkel statue in the White House.
A third simply posted:
“I am ASHAMED of the European Parliament. You are disgusting.”
The White House has not publicly responded to the sculpture.
Given how quickly Trump usually lashes out when he feels mocked, that silence is certainly interesting.
What do you think? Is “Orange Plague” legitimate political satire, or did the artist go too far?Trump's penchant for statues is inspiring less favorable monuments including this one celebrating his lifelong friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
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