You can see this new indictment of James Comey (for his seashell 86/47 e-mail) as an outrage. And it is, a wantonly illegitimate act and abuse of power.

I see it as more and clearer evidence of his crashing out and collapse, more direct and absurd lashing out at people on his grudge list while he is unable to, unwilling to, or lacks the mental wherewithal to right his own political ship.

Trump’s political support is in free-fall. He’s stuck in a very real and serious foreign war which has buckled the entire global economy and because of that gravely threatened his political standing at home.

He got into that war because his almost unlimited war powers provided a salve for his need to dominate when his popularity and ability to act without limits at home were ebbing.

Quick and easy wars abroad provided a kind of presidential self-care for political reverses at home. Now he’s back to small beer stuff like this when his political future hangs in the balance because of a situation he’s completely lost control of half way around the globe.

More than anything else, this is a man who is reverting to his comfort zone, his happy place of retribution – of a particularly feeble and firing blanks kind – while the fate of his presidency and authoritarian project desiccates and stiffens on the vine.

Remember how Trump lied about Obama's birth certificate and he still threatens him to this day.