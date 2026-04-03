Another big rat jumps Trump ship

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told the viewers of his Tuesday broadcast that it is time to drop President Donald Trump as a leader of the conservative movement, citing failing health and mental decline.
Jones said recent images showing Trump’s swollen ankles were evidence of “heart failure” and that “he does look sick.”
“He does babble and sound like the brain’s not doing too hot,” Jones added. “We just cut bait on Trump, and we just mobilize against the Democrats.”
After over a decade of hailing Trump as a conquering hero for the right and at times arguing that Trump has been God’s instrument on Earth, Jones said he has been a “minor figure” in a purported conservative awakening that has occurred.
He added, “We need to be sad about Trump. This is not funny, this is not good, but he’s gone and that’s it.”
Jones also argued that Trump was under “evil control” and urged his viewers to pray for him.
The (apparent) radical change of heart on Trump by Jones comes as the decision to attack Iran has continued to spiral out of control. Gas prices have skyrocketed, adding to global economic instability still reeling from Trump’s tariff policies. Jones has had to reconcile his position as a loud Trump cheerleader with his previous advocacy against military interventions.
For months, there has been visual evidence of numerous physical ailments from Trump, including markings on his neck and hands. There have also been multiple reports of considerable mental deterioration by Trump, with signs of cognitive decline and other serious slippages. Jones’ decision to suddenly notice these ailments—just as the Iran situation continues to worsen—raises serious questions about how authentic the conspiracy theorist’s concerns are.
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In Trump, Jones saw someone who shared his conspiratorial worldview achieve a level of prominence and influence never before seen. For instance, both men were prominent promoters of the racist birther conspiracy theory that alleged former President Barack Obama was born in Kenya and therefore ineligible for the presidency. Trump’s failures in office have significantly undermined the faith Jones has placed in him for years.
In addition to Trump’s collapse, Jones is experiencing a series of major career failings.
Just last month, during an apparently drunk appearance on fellow right-wing podcaster Tim Pool’s program, Jones said that his conspiracy website Infowars would be shutting down soon. Jones is facing millions in legal fees he has to pay out to the families and survivors of the Sandy Hook school shooting after he defamed them on his program.
Jones also lost key collaborator Owen Shroyer in a major dust-up last year, saw the Trump Department of Justice pull back on efforts to investigate Jones’ enemies, and he had to contend with Trump continuing to play cover for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Conservatives seeking out right-wing pundits peddling outrage have begun to shift to younger and openly antisemitic figures like podcaster Nick Fuentes over figures like Jones, who has been in broadcasting for decades.
Jones could always pivot back to supporting Trump, because he has rarely held a consistent position on a host of topics. But his decision to call for a leadership change is a clear indicator of cracks in the core coalition that has been behind Trump for so long.
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