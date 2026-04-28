Nationwide May Day Action Is Friday!

The countdown is on to May Day! In just
three days, we’re participating in our largest nationwide action since
our last No Kings Day. On Friday, Indivisibles across the country will
join with May Day Strong, labor groups, and allies for a day of economic
disruption and over 3,000 events across the country.
Together, we’ll send a clear,
collective message to the Trump administration and its corporate,
billionaire enablers that there can be no business as usual while ICE terrorizes our communities and Trump drags us into illegal wars abroad.
The rich are getting richer while
everyday working people struggle to pay for gas, groceries, and basic
healthcare. We deserve better than to have our money pad the pockets of
corporations and Trump’s billionaire sycophants who are rigging the
economy against us. Read on to learn how you can demand more for our communities and our country.
- If you haven't already, take the first step and pledge to take collective action with us on May Day. There are many ways to get involved, from attending an action to fully embracing the call of “no work, no school, no shopping.”
- Join a May Day event this Friday. Across the country, people are walking out of school and work to wield our power as workers, consumers, and students. Don’t see an event near you yet or have another idea? Sign up to host your own. You can use this Host Toolkit as a helpful guide.
- Attend the May Day Strong-led mass call tomorrow, April 29 8pm ET/5pm PT, and hear directly from organizers mobilizing across the country.
On the call, you’ll learn more about how you can take action to demand a
country that puts workers over corporations and billionaires.
Advocates committed to nonviolent
economic disruption are preparing for May Day events across the country.
Chicago Public Schools have agreed to make May 1 a day of civic action
and will provide buses for students who participate in May Day events.
Multiple North Carolina school districts, including Durham Public
Schools, are closing on May 1 as teachers gather at the “Kids Over
Corporations” rally in the state capital.
Momentum is building -- but this is about more than a single day of action. When
a small business chooses to close this Friday, it’s not just about
shutting down for the day -- it’s an ask to be part of a broad,
pro-democracy, pro-worker movement. When you choose to withhold your
money from big corporations on Friday or do your grocery shopping at a
local market instead of a big chain later in the weekend, that makes a
real impact -- you’re pouring money back into your community, not
padding billionaires’ pockets.
We understand that not everybody can take every action this Friday, and we’re holding space for that nuance. The most important thing you can do on May Day is something that feels authentic to you that rejects and disrupts business as usual. If you can’t do it all, we only ask that you do what you can. Learn more about what that could look like on Indivisible’s May Day Participation Guide.
Here’s the bottom line: We’re in a
fight to stop the consolidation of power by a few at the expense of the
many. And as those in power tighten their grip, economic disruption is a
muscle we’re going to need to build. Everyone dedicated to defending
democracy and overcoming corporate oligarchy needs to get comfortable
practicing nonviolent resistance to grind business as usual to a halt --
including withholding our labor and our money. What we do this Friday
is the first step in laying the groundwork for continued deep investment
in economic disruption, and you’re a crucial part of that.
In solidarity,
Indivisible Team
___________
A core principle behind all May Day events is a commitment to nonviolent action.
We expect all participants to seek
to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with
our values and to act lawfully at these events. No weapons are permitted
under any circumstances.
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