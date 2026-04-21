U.S. President Donald Trump was denied access to his nation's nuclear codes by a high-ranking U.S. military official, according to explosive reports.

Retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson claimed on the popular YouTube program Judging Freedom that during an emergency meeting on Saturday, Trump attempted to access the nuclear codes.

"One report coming out of that meeting at the White House is that Trump wanted to... use the nuclear codes, and General Dan Caine stood up and said 'No'. He invoked his privilege as the head of the military, so to speak. It was apparently quite a blow-up.

There's some very bizarre things going on in DC." It comes amid growing concern about the president's erratic behavior - just days ago, Trump made a disturbing sex comment on stage that stunned his audience into silence.

The nuclear code allegations have not been verified, and it remains unclear what purpose the nuclear codes alone would serve if accessed.

However, this follows reports that Trump was excluded from the Situation Room by military advisors during a crucial Iran rescue mission.

The U.S. President was allegedly kept out of deliberations due to worries about his explosive temperament. Senior administration officials feared his unpredictability could jeopardize the operation.

After the destruction of a US aircraft by Iranian forces earlier this month, Trump reportedly spent hours shouting at staff in the West Wing while being tormented by recollections of the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis.

The U.S. has been engaged in conflict with Iran since February 28, when combined US-Israeli airstrikes were launched on multiple strategic Iranian targets. Iran retaliated by striking locations throughout the Middle East, throwing the region into turmoil, and shutting down the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

A temporary ceasefire has been established, but no lasting peace agreement has been secured. Meanwhile, the possibility of meaningful peace talks still hangs in the balance.

Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker, wrote in a post on X early Tuesday that “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” and the Islamic Republic has been preparing “to reveal new cards on the battlefield.”

Iran, while not formally acknowledged as a nuclear-armed nation, is believed to possess uranium enrichment technology that could facilitate nuclear weapons development. It remains uncertain if or for what purpose the US nuclear codes would be deployed.

The Donald is shooting himself in the head with increasing frequency.