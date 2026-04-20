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Monday, April 20, 2026

Donald Trump vs. Jesus Christ

A cartoon by Drew Sheneman featured in a gold frame with the title "Best cartoons from the worst timeline."
Attribution: Drew Sheneman

Presenting Thin-Skinned Trump and His Temper Tantrums 
 
by Daily Kos Staff
Staff

The president of the United States is feuding with the pope—and the pope is winning.

After President Donald Trump called Pope Leo XIV “WEAK on Crime” in a lengthy Truth Social post Sunday, the pope shot back by declaring, “I’m not afraid of the Trump administration.”

Unsurprisingly, that left Trump—who has a habit of likening himself to Jesus Christ—quite upset. So here are some of our favorite religion-related cartoons making fun of thin-skinned Trump and his temper tantrums. 

Woke pope, by Clay Jones

Originally published April 15.

Attribution: Clay Jones

 

Dr. Trump, by Keefknight

Originally published April 15.

Attribution: Keefknight
 

 

Well, what do you know?, by Pedro Molina

Originally published April 16.

Attribution: Pedro Molina/Tribune Content Agency
 

 

Miracle man, by Drew Sheneman

Originally published April 16.


Attribution: Drew Sheneman/Tribune Content Agency
 

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