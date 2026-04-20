Donald Trump vs. Jesus Christ

The president of the United States is feuding with the pope—and the pope is winning.
After President Donald Trump called Pope Leo XIV “WEAK on Crime” in a lengthy Truth Social post Sunday, the pope shot back by declaring, “I’m not afraid of the Trump administration.”
Unsurprisingly, that left Trump—who has a habit of likening himself to Jesus Christ—quite upset. So here are some of our favorite religion-related cartoons making fun of thin-skinned Trump and his temper tantrums.
Woke pope, by Clay Jones
Originally published April 15.
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