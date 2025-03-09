‘YOU NUMBSKULLS!’ Rachel Maddow Blasts Trump and Musk for ‘Trans’ Mice lie

Who would've thought a US president and the world's richest man could join forces in such an act of rank (make that putrid) stupidity. Next thing you know, Trump and Musk will be complaining that mice are competing in girls' sports.
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow blasted President Donald Trump and Elon Musk as “numbskulls” while fact-checking a claim the federal government was using tax dollars to make mice transgender.
Trump claimed during his Tuesday speech before both houses of Congress that government waste had gotten so out of control that money had been spent to assist mice with gender reassignment procedures.
The president thanked Musk for finding the apparent waste – which he said equaled around $8 million.
Numerous fact checks of the claim found the federal government had spent millions on transgenic mice. Snopes noted:
Transgenic mice are genetically modified rodents used in biomedical research and have been lauded as a “revolutionary research resource,” according to the National Institutes of Health. Put simply, geneticists modify lab mice to better reflect how human tissue reacts, making them invaluable in biomedical research.
The NIH says of transgenic mice:
Mice that have had DNA from another source put into their DNA. The foreign DNA is put into the nucleus of a fertilized mouse egg. The new DNA becomes part of every cell and tissue of the mouse. These mice are used in the laboratory to study diseases.
Maddow blasted Trump and his associates on her show Friday by making note that transgenic and not transgender mice have been used for years to study human diseases.
One of the things he said in his speech was that one of the terrible liberal things that his top campaign donor had discovered was happening in government was research to make mice transgender. And he said that in his speech, and all the Republicans gasped and laughed and jeered because that was so true.
Actually, it’s transgenic mice. And transgenic mice are used in all kinds of laboratory research because mice are transgenic when they have been genetically altered.
So you can study human illnesses and conditions in them even though they’re mice. It is transgenic mice, you numbskulls! But sure, go ahead and shut down all the labs studying all the diseases because what are you, five (years old)?
How I yearn for the good old days when Minnie and Mickey ruled supreme over the Mouseverse. Now the government is turning them all into trans mice - and using our tax dollars to do it. At least that's what the two Bozos running (make that ruining) the country would have us believe. They need to go out behind the White House and blow up some rockets.
