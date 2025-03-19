What Musk's provocative black hat signifies

Trump is wimpy and submissive around ruthless authoritarian rival
By Jonathan V. Last / The Bulwark
Condensed in The Week / March 7, 2025
"Elon Musk's black MAGA hat isn't just a black hat," said Jonathan V. Last. It's "a brand in competition with Trump.
The tech billionaire first donned the black cap with MAGA lettering at an October rally for then-candidate Donald Trump, but has since sported it an array of events alongside Trump.
The black hat is "a provocation" - Musk's attempt to brand "Dark MAGA" as a "splinter movement" from Trump's original, red-capped populism. Unlike conventional MAGA's fixation on immigration, culture-war conservatism, and reviving manufacturing jobs, Dark MAGA aims to imposte "a Big Tech oligarcy" on the U.S., with a ruthless authoritarian government that eliminates regulation of tech companies, self-driving cars, and AI, and promotes the interests of Musk and the wealthy.
With the black hat, Musk is saying that he's not a mere "foot soldier" in Trump's army, but "the commander" of his own forces - and a possible rival for control of the larger MAGA movement. In joint appearances, Trump curiously "submissive" around Musk, who has far more wealth, intelligence, and business success.
Remember: Musk did not found Tesla, but joined the company as an investor and adviser. Before long, he pushed the founders out and took over.
