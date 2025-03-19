Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

What Musk's provocative black hat signifies

Musk flaunts his hat in Trump's face.  When is the last time you saw Der Donald turn his back to a camera?

Trump is wimpy and submissive around ruthless authoritarian rival

By Jonathan V. Last / The Bulwark

Condensed in The Week / March 7, 2025

"Elon Musk's black MAGA hat isn't just a black hat," said Jonathan V. Last.  It's "a brand in competition  with Trump.

The tech billionaire first donned the black cap with MAGA lettering at an October rally for then-candidate Donald Trump, but has since sported it an array of events alongside Trump.

The black hat is "a provocation" -  Musk's attempt to brand "Dark MAGA" as a "splinter movement" from Trump's original, red-capped populism.  Unlike conventional MAGA's fixation on immigration, culture-war conservatism, and reviving manufacturing jobs, Dark MAGA aims to imposte "a Big Tech oligarcy" on the U.S., with a ruthless authoritarian government that eliminates regulation of tech companies, self-driving cars, and AI, and promotes the interests of Musk and the wealthy.

With the black hat, Musk is saying that he's not a mere "foot soldier" in Trump's army, but "the commander" of his own forces - and a possible rival for control of the larger MAGA movement.  In joint appearances, Trump curiously "submissive" around Musk, who has far more wealth, intelligence, and business success.

Remember: Musk did not found Tesla, but joined the company as an investor and adviser.  Before long, he pushed the founders out and took over.

Billionaires are notoriously bad at taking a hint, but exceptionally good at being above the law.
