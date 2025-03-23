Elon’s Cryin’ About Those Mean Ol’ Democrats

Elon Musk, who has frequently and nauseatingly spoken out on the “dangers” of being empathetic to others this week, whined about his mistreatment by Democrats whom he always thought were the nice guys.

After a tough week of having his Teslas set on fire and dealerships clogged with protesters, Elon petulantly told Fox News he thought the Democrats were supposed to show empathy.

“I thought the left, you know, the Democrats, were supposed to be the party of empathy and caring. And yet they are burning down cars…” That was the real quote.

But what I think he meant to say was: “I thought the left, you know, the Democrats, would always let me tear off their heads and pee down their bloody neck-stumps. I mean there really should be some things you can depend on in this life.”

The stones on this guy, am I right?

Elon, you thought all the heinous, illegal, wildly unjust, deeply disruptive, greed-monster stuff you’ve been pulling since the inauguration of President Donald Jimpeachment Trump should go unnoticed? Hmmmm?

Because we, the Democrats, are empathetic???

And now YOU are disappointed in US?

That’s rich as two feet up a bull’s bottom is what that is.

I haven’t been this disappointed in a multi-billionaire South African posing as a U.S. president maybe ever.

Musk is famously against empathy, repeatedly calling it “the fundamental weakness of Western civilization.” Yes. In exactly those words.

Dang, Elon. We’re just trying to do what you wanted. We’re done with looking weakly empathetic like you said. Henceforth, we shall rejoice in your misfortune. Verily, your tumbling stocks and sagging sales will buoy our tattered souls.

You, who spurns empathy and calls people who receive ANY kind of federal assistance “parasites” – PARASITES!!! – are teary about OUR lack of empathy?

Buzz all the way off.

At this point, I should be a trifle concerned you’ll get wind of this lil’ rant and toss me into one of your dumb Space X rockets just so you can witness my inevitable ill-timed explosion somewhere over Turks and Caicos. Always wanted to go there but hopefully not as debris raining down on Brandon and Tiffany when they’re on their honeymoon booze cruise, just sayin’.

I love it how when your rockets explode, grounding flights and ruining white suits worldwide, you call it “a minor setback.” See “Buzz all the way off” above.

I got no empathy for you, Elon. This just in: None of us do. You can’t believe we’re finally saying no to your criminal, calculated dismantling of all we hold dear. You know. Jobs, Social Security, VA benefits, healthcare…

So let me just say to you, with ZERO empathy: It’s time to pack up your stupid Tech Support shirts and green juice pills or whatever weird shit you eat for supper every night before hanging upside down in your sleep chamber and get gone.

You won’t of course. You’ve got a pretty sweet gig right now skipping through the Pentagon at will and “parasitically” profiting from your defense department contracts. What? You thought we were too empathetic to notice?

Nope.