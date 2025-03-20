Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

Thursday, March 20, 2025

HANDS OFF: The time to march on DC has come





By Indivisible Project, a locally-led, people-powered movement of thousands of local groups in red, blue, and purple states, and in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Our mission is to power and lift up a grassroots movement of local groups to defeat the Trump agenda, elect progressive leaders, and realize bold progressive policies.

A massive show of defiance against the Trump-Musk coup

For the last few weeks, Indivisible Project has gotten some version of this question over and over and over again: When do we hit the streets? When’s the mass march on Washington? 

Today, we can give you an answer: April 5.

Indivisible is teaming up with other progressive organizations to coordinate a massive show of defiance against the Trump-Musk coup. On April 5, we'll be marching in DC, in major metros, and small towns all across the country to send a clear message: We won't let our country be taken over by autocratic billionaires. 

It's time to say Hands Off -- our country, our democracy, our economy, our rights. And we need you to join us in the streets to help demonstrate our collective power. If you're ready to join us in April, click here to sign up for a protest near you. (Don't see one, yet? Check back soon -- new events are being added everyday). 

Flyer promoting our national mobilization on April 5.Reads: Hands Off! We must stop Trump and Musk's illegal billionaire power grab.

Day by day, the energy has been growing. People are waking up to the threat Trump, Musk, and MAGA Republicans pose to our rights, our livelihoods, and our democracy. Dozens are showing up at Tesla dealerships weekend after weekend. Hundreds are turning out for town hall meetings with their Members of Congress. Thousands are coming together for protests at state capitols. Now, the time has come for a massive, coordinated show of defiance all across the country.

A core principle behind Hands Off! is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

The message

Americans are fed up with the Musk-Trump power grab and want an end to the lawless raiding of our government. “Hands off!” is a simple rallying cry against an administration that’s dangerously overreaching and throwing our democracy, our economy, and for many -- our private lives -- into chaos. 

Hands off our Medicaid. 
Hands off our Social Security. 
Hands off our public lands. 
Hands off our jobs. 
Hands off public education. 
Hands off veterans’ benefits. 
Hands off our undocumented neighbors. 
Hands off our trans siblings.
Hands of Ukraine aid. 
Hands off our diversity programs.
Hands off Canada, ffs. 
Hands off our reproductive rights. 
Hands off our democracy. 
Hands off _____.

The plan

As of today, you can already register to attend protests in cities across the country, with more being added daily.

That’s just the start. Indivisible leaders and partners are working to confirm protests in every major metro area in the country. And we anticipate hundreds of demonstrations in towns and smaller cities nationwide. 

Where should you go?

If you can make it to DC, we want you there.

If you can get to an event in the closest metro area, that’s the next best thing (we’ll keep you updated as events are added).

And if you want to host a smaller demonstration in your town, we’ve got a toolkit to help you do that, too -- we're also holding an informational meeting for hosts on Friday, March 21, at 3pm ET/12pm PT

The important thing is to show up on April 5, where you can, so that we can make our collective power felt.

What’s next

Over the next few days, we’ll be adding more events to our map in major cities across the country. Regular folks (maybe you?) will be stepping up to host events in your communities, and we’ll be there to help. 

If you’ve already got an event near you, please help push it out on social media. If not, you can share the link to the mass mobilization hub. 

Every protest planned between now and then is an opportunity for recruitment. Every town hall event during the congressional recess provides a chance to bring ticked off constituents into our mass mobilization

Trump and Musk think they can rule like kings while the people they’re stealing from sit back and let them get away with it. On April 5, we’ll show them how very wrong they are. 

We want to provide all the resources needed to make this mobilization as big and impactful as possible -- but we can't do that without your help. From the website to recruitment tools, training calls and promotional materials, we're counting on grassroots donors to help fund this mobilization. So if you can donate today, please click here to pitch in.


A "T" Party for Today

A "T" Party for Today

Grassroots donations, not foundations or large gifts, are our single largest source of funding. That means we’re accountable to, and fueled by, Indivisibles on the ground. 

Chip in >

