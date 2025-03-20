HANDS OFF: The time to march on DC has come

|
A massive show of defiance against the Trump-Musk
coup
For the last few weeks, Indivisible Project has gotten
some version of this question over and over and over again: When do we
hit the streets? When’s the mass march on Washington?
Today, we can give you an answer: April 5.
Indivisible is teaming up with other progressive
organizations to coordinate a massive show of defiance against the Trump-Musk
coup. On April 5, we'll be marching in DC, in major metros, and small
towns all across the country to send a clear message: We won't let our
country be taken over by autocratic billionaires.
It's time to say Hands Off -- our
country, our democracy, our economy, our rights. And we need you to join
us in the streets to help demonstrate our collective power. If you're ready to join us in April, click here to sign up for a protest near you. (Don't see one, yet? Check back soon -- new events are being added everyday).
Day by day, the
energy has been growing. People are waking up to the threat Trump,
Musk, and MAGA Republicans pose to our rights, our livelihoods, and our
democracy. Dozens are showing up at Tesla dealerships weekend after
weekend. Hundreds are turning out for town hall meetings with their
Members of Congress. Thousands are coming together for protests at state
capitols. Now, the time has come for a massive, coordinated show of
defiance all across the country.
A core
principle behind Hands Off! is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential
confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
The message
Americans are fed up with the
Musk-Trump power grab and want an end to the lawless raiding of our
government. “Hands off!” is a simple rallying cry against an
administration that’s dangerously overreaching and throwing our
democracy, our economy, and for many -- our private lives -- into
chaos.
Hands off our Medicaid.
Hands off our Social Security.
Hands off our public lands.
Hands off our jobs.
Hands off public education.
Hands off veterans’ benefits.
Hands off our undocumented neighbors.
Hands off our trans siblings.
Hands of Ukraine aid.
Hands off our diversity programs.
Hands off Canada, ffs.
Hands off our reproductive rights.
Hands off our democracy.
Hands off _____.
The plan
As of today, you can already register to attend protests in cities across the country, with more being added daily.
That’s just the start. Indivisible
leaders and partners are working to confirm protests in every major
metro area in the country. And we anticipate hundreds of demonstrations
in towns and smaller cities nationwide.
Where should you go?
If you can make it to DC, we want you there.
If you can get to an event in the closest metro area, that’s the next best thing (we’ll keep you updated as events are added).
And if you want to host a smaller demonstration in your town, we’ve got a toolkit to help you do that, too -- we're also holding an informational meeting for hosts on Friday, March 21, at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
The important thing is to show up on April 5, where you can, so that we can make our collective power felt.
What’s next
Over the next few days, we’ll be adding
more events to our map in major cities across the country. Regular
folks (maybe you?) will be stepping up to host events in your
communities, and we’ll be there to help.
If you’ve already got an event near you, please help push it out on social media. If not, you can share the link to the mass mobilization hub.
Every protest planned between now and then is an opportunity for recruitment. Every town hall event during the congressional recess provides a chance to bring ticked off constituents into our mass mobilization
Trump and Musk think they can rule like kings while the
people they’re stealing from sit back and let them get away with it. On
April 5, we’ll show them how very wrong they are.
We want to provide all the resources
needed to make this mobilization as big and impactful as possible -- but
we can't do that without your help. From the website to recruitment
tools, training calls and promotional materials, we're counting on
grassroots donors to help fund this mobilization. So if you can donate today, please click here to pitch in.
No comments:
Post a Comment