Co-Prezzes Musk and Trump awkwardly hawk Teslas from White House driveway

|The Dynamic Duo plus Tesla speak to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House
|.
Donald Trump tried to help his co-President Elon Musk stem the bleeding at his flailing car company on Tuesday by holding an infomercial in front of the White House and claiming he was buying one of Musk's overpriced, unsafe, and increasingly unpopular electric cars.
"It's a great product, as good as it gets," Trump said, holding a literal list of talking points about the cars as Musk and one of Musk's many children stood alongside him. "This man has devoted his energy and his life to doing this and I think he's been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people."
Trump, who said he's not going to use the car he buys because he hasn't "driven a car in a long time," got into the vehicles and proved that he's an out-of-touch 78-year-old geezer when he declared, "Everything's computer!"
Trump also threatened anyone who protests at Tesla dealerships, which is an increasingly popular pastime, saying he will label them domestic terrorists.
“Law enforcement is out there watching everybody. We don’t want this to happen,” Trump said.
Trump’s boosting of his buddy’s struggling car company started in the early hours of Tuesday with another infomercial on his Truth Social platform in which he encouraged Republicans to buy Teslas to help Musk out.
"To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is 'putting it on the line' in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s 'baby,' in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for," Trump wrote at 12:14 AM ET.
"They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out? In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???"
Tesla's stock price has fallen nearly 30% over the past month, as Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency have been the public face of the Trump administration's chaotic, destructive, and dangerous cuts to the federal government and federal workforce.
Musk's approval rating is in the toilet, with 53% of voters viewing him unfavorably, according to a Civiqs tracking poll. And his approval has a lot farther to fall.
During a Monday night interview on Fox news, the multibillionaire said that he is coming for Social Security and Medicare—two of the most popular government programs that help older Americans afford health care and retirement.
In that same interview, Musk complained about the difficulties his business empire is facing since he joined the Trump administration.
"How are you running your other businesses?" Trump stooge Larry Kudlow asked Musk.
"With great difficulty," replied a seemingly teary Musk. "I'm just here trying to make government more efficient, eliminate waste and fraud, and so far we're making good progress," he whined.
In an effort to comfort his friend, Trump said he is writing an $80,000 check for a red Model S sedan, which he will leave at the White House for staff members to drive. And this isn’t the president’s first Tesla purchase.
Trump said he also purchased a Tesla Cybertruck, which starts at $80,000 but can go much higher, for his granddaughter Kai about a year ago. According to a list of talking points Trump held about the cars on display, the Cybertruck displayed at the White House cost a whopping $114,000.
Even Fox News reporters were aghast at Trump’s efforts to help Musk’s company, with trusty Trump sycophant Peter Doocy asking how Americans—who are watching their retirement portfolios crater as Trump policies help tank the stock market—will feel seeing Trump shell out tens of thousands of dollars for a new car that he won’t even drive.
“You're buying a new car. There are some folks who will see this clip at home and they are struggling with their retirement accounts down at the moment,” Doocy said to Trump.
The president’s reply was predictably dismissive and nonsensical.
“Well I think they're gonna go great,” Trump said. “Our country had to do this.”
You might dress up like him for Halloween but would you make him even richer by buying one of his overpriced Teslas? A better investment might be stock in Ketamine.
No comments:
Post a Comment