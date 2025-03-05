Trump's Speech to Congress: Finally, Democrat hero emerges while Trump lies, lies, and lies some more

So who is the firebrand Democrat from The Lone Star state?
Originally from Louisiana, Green earned a law degree from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas
Southern University in 1974, despite not having an undergraduate
degree. After graduating he co founded the law firm Green, Wilson,
Dewberry, and Fitch.
In
1977, he was appointed justice of the peace in Harris County, Texas,
and served until retiring in 2004, when he successfully ran for
Congress. Running on his long record of public service in Houston, he
won the election with 72 percent of the vote.
In his first term,
Green introduced the Homes for Heroes Act, which created a veterans’
affairs position in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
to assist veterans experiencing homelessness to find affordable
housing.
During
his tenure in Congress, Green has continued to focus on issues such as
fair housing and fair hiring practices for the poor and minorities.
He
has also been a very public and vocal critic of Trump, having
previously led multiple attempts to have the president impeached, while
the White House has dismissed his protests as “publicity stunts.”
Last
month, barely two weeks after Trump returned to office, Green announced
he wanted to introduce further impeachment articles against him, also
condemning Trump’s call for the U.S. to “take over” Gaza.
“It
was unbelievable, when I saw the President and the Prime Minister of
Israel standing near each other, and the President was indicating that
there would be this takeover of Gaza,” he told The Independent at the time.
In
2017, before Trump was successfully impeached twice, Green forced a
vote on whether to open debate on a motion to impeach the president. The
effort failed after only 58 other Democrats supported it.
After his threat to introduce further impeachment articles in February, the White House
dismissed Green’s efforts, with White House Principal Deputy Press
Secretary Harrison Fields accusing Democrats of continuing to “waste
their time on publicity stunts that go against the wishes of the
American people.”
“President
Trump was elected in a historic landslide to deliver his America First
agenda and keep the promises he made on the campaign trail – Democrats
can either get on board or keep losing elections,” Fields previously
told The Independent.
Green currently serves on the Financial Services Committee as well as the Committee on Homeland Security.
