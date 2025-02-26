‘What Does Putin Have On Trump?’ Alexander Vindman Questions President’s Motives In Ukraine War Negotiations

One of the most prolific figures to emerge from President Donald Trump‘s impeachment saga has returned to TV, raising questions about the commander-in-chief’s motives as he negotiates a peace deal in Ukraine.
Alexander Vindman, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and former National Security Council adviser who testified against Trump during his first impeachment proceedings gave the rebuke as he discussed the matter with Morning Joe’s Willie Geist.
“What does Putin have on Trump that he’s willing to bend over so hard to bend over backwards to, to really support Putin’s agenda?” Vindman questioned. “It doesn’t make a huge amount of sense. He’s not getting anything for it right now.
“He’s giving away the farm. He’s you know, I’m not sure what kind of deal he’s making, where he’s giving everything that his opponent wants, nothing in return.”
Vindman was a key witness in Trump’s impeachment for witholding military aid from Ukraine in his quest to frame Joe Biden and his family.
He was born in Ukraine and emigrated to the U.S. as a child along with his twin brother Eugene, who serves as a Virginia congressman.
Over the years, Trump and his allies have criticized both Alexander and Eugene Vindman, triggered by Alexander’s congressional testimony that Trump abused his power during his first impeachment trial.
Since his testimony, Alexander Vindman has made no secret that he’s “absolutely a Never-Trumper.” In September, he called Trump Putin’s “useful idiot” during a sit-down with The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg
“They may or may not have dirt on him, but they don’t have to use it,” he said at the time. “They have more effective and less risky ways to employ him.
He has aspirations to be the kind of leader that Putin is, and so he admires him. He likes authoritarian strongmen who act with impunity, without checks and balances. So he’ll try to please Putin.”
