Friday, February 14, 2025

Russian officials thrilled as Trump kisses Putin’s ass

Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom President Donald Trump shared a "lengthy and highly productive phone call" about negotiations on the war in Ukraine.
 
Trump, cronies make clear they are siding with bully over underdog; US Allies react “with horror"
 
By Morgan Stephens
Daily Kos Staff
Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 5:30:06p MST 
Russian officials took to social media to celebrate President Donald Trump’s announcement that he shared a “lengthy and highly productive phone call” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed starting negotiations "immediately" on the war in Ukraine. 

Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, said on Telegram Wednesday that Trump’s phone call with Putin “broke the West’s blockade.” 

Slutsky’s comments suggest that Moscow views Trump as a potential channel for advancing Russian interests, bypassing the diplomatic efforts of NATO and European Union leaders. 

The timing is suspicious, as Ukraine’s western border has become a key battleground in the nearly three-year war. More Russian encroachment on Ukraine’s territory could tip the scales in Russia’s favor, significantly reshaping the map of Europe.

Another Kremlin lawmaker, Aleksey Pushkov, said on Telegram that Ukrainian allies in Europe were probably responding “with horror and cannot believe their eyes.” 

And he’s partly right. 

European leaders in France, Britain, and Germany balked at being sidestepped in their fight for Ukrainian independence and financial support, and they spent Wednesday reaffirming their commitment to Ukraine.

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, appears on Fox & Friends with co-host Pete Hegseth at a Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
President Donald Trump being interviewed by former Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth, who is now in charge of U.S. defense.

"Our shared objectives should be to put Ukraine in a position of strength. Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations," seven European countries and the European Commission said in a joint statement.

Konstantin Kosechev, a Kremlin foreign affairs official, said on Wednesday that Putin’s clear influence over Trump made for a “day of good news.”

The call, which reportedly lasted 90 minutes, sent shockwaves through the United States and abroad, where lawmakers expressed fear that negotiations could come at the expense of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty—and global security. 

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pissed off European officials after delivering a NATO speech in which he said that Ukraine must get used to Russian expansion, and that its pre-2014 borders are an “illusionary goal” and “unrealistic objective,” further alienating European allies. 

Hegseth then continued downplaying Ukraine’s NATO membership and advocating for a scaling back of U.S. support for Ukraine, saying that Europe would need to pay an “overwhelming share” of aid. 

In a pivotal moment for Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and—really—the world, Trump and his cronies have made clear that they are quick to side with the bully over the underdog.

And the bullies are squealing with joy.

Back in bed again.
