LORDY GOD! Now he's quoting Napoleon

Social media users criticized a cryptic post from President Donald Trump which read, "He who saves his Country does not violate any Law."

The quote is widely attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte, the French leader who seized power in a coup and later declared himself Emperor. Many saw the remark as an authoritarian justification for bypassing legal constraints.

(Gazette Blog editor's note: Before you continue, here's a little refresher on Napoleon - He is controversial due to his role in wars which devastated Europe, his looting of conquered territories, and his mixed record on civil rights. He abolished the free press, ended directly elected representative government, exiled and jailed critics of his regime, reinstated slavery in France's colonies except for Haiti, banned the entry of blacks and mulattos into France, reduced the civil rights of women and children in France, reintroduced a hereditary monarchy and nobility, and violently repressed popular uprisings against his rule.[11])

"This is crazy talk," one user wrote in response. Others compared Trump's statement to quotes from Hitler, Mussolini and Franco, noting its historical parallels to fascist rhetoric.

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein posted a thread listing dictatorial leaders who echoed similar sentiments about being above the law.

WOW! - Hitler – “The authority of the Führer is not limited by laws or statutes.” Mussolini – “Everything within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state.”

Francisco Franco – “I am responsible only to God and to history.”

Meanwhile, another user quipped, "Might want to run that past some lawyers, champ. NOT Giuliani." Referencing Trump's past legal battles, one user said "Hilarious coming from a 34-time felon."

Some critics took Trump's words as an outright admission of dictatorial ambitions, with one tweet bluntly stating: "Translation: I want to be a dictator." Another user referenced Napoleon's fate, suggesting, "Maybe we should consider an island exile for Trump too."

A steady stream of executive orders issued by Trump since he entered office four weeks ago—combined with drastic, indiscriminate gutting of government institutions—has garnered criticism regarding the legality of several orders, which have sidestepped congressional approval.

As lawsuits contesting a myriad of the administration's actions accrue, Vice President JD Vance publicly claimed "judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power," sparking widespread concern over a potential constitutional crisis should the Trump administration continue to disavow constitutional checks and balances on executive power.

Frank Bowman, a law professor and former federal and state prosecutor, wrote for Slate last week that "with each passing day, the practical ability of the courts to stop, or even materially hinder, the catastrophe diminishes."

"If Trump successfully defies the courts," Bowman added, "the only remaining obstacle to dictatorship will be public revulsion, national popular protest, and the hope that such a reaction would cause Trump to retreat and, at long last, recall some fraction of the Republican Party to its constitutional duty."