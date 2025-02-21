Right-wing NY Post, Trump's favorite newspaper, turns on him over Ukraine lies

FINALLY: A CONSERVATIVE ENTITY CALLS TRUMP ON HIS LIES!
Fox News mogul Rupert Murdoch’s flagship newspaper refutes suck-up
The New York Post pushed back on President Donald Trump’s quip that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is a “dictator” with a full front cover image of Russian President Vladimir Putin with an all-caps headline declaring: “THIS IS A DICTATOR.”
Trump claimed this week that Zelensky “should have ended” the war with Russia earlier, after its 2022 invasion, and even implied he was responsible for its start. After Zelensky protested the take as “disinformation” Trump branded him a “dictator without elections.” The remarks left European allies scrambling and even had GOP lawmakers pushing back.
The Post, however, a conservative powerhouse and Trump-ally Rupert Murdoch’s flagship newspaper, has drawn a sharp line in the sand over Ukraine. On Friday the outlet dedicated its cover to pushing back – U.S. and Ukrainian flags bordering its masthead – and a double page to columnist Douglas Murray, who sought to set the record by fact-checking the president’s latest assertions.
“President Trump has a chance to bring an end to this war, to stop the killing. Maybe even win a Nobel Prize for Peace,” Murray wrote.
He added: “But he will not be honored if the peace is an appeasement, one that bows down in the face of evil as it denies obvious truths.”
The cover was praised by other Trump-supporting media personalities who have taken issue with the Ukraine pivot, like journalist Piers Morgan.
The move follows a week of criticism from The Post’s editorial board itself, taking direct aim on Trump comments beginning Wednesday
“Hello: Ukraine is the victim of this war, not to mention our ally,” the board declared.
In defense of Zelensky the board wrote: “He didn’t start it, and he’s had no chance to end it except by surrendering to the blood-soaked invader: Whatever negotiating tactics Trump cares to use, turning the truth completely upside down ought to be beneath him.”
Sooner
or later, a right wing entity was going to find the courage to take on
the tin-horn dictator. Now, when will a congress person follow suit?
Republican? Democrat? Lindsey? Mitch? Chuck? Come on, you
cowards.
