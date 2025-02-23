Finally, a Republican legislator blasts Trump

CQ Brown: Fired by Trump as Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff. Incidentally, he was originally appointed by Trump.
House Republican Don Bacon Bashes Trump’s Firing of Joint Chiefs Chairman: Shows a ‘Lack of Decency and Class’
A notable House Republican is lashing out over President Donald Trump’s firing of C.Q. Brown, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Speaking with CNN’s Manu Raju, Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) slammed the move to fire Brown — with whom he served personally.
“I was a colonel and a one star with C.Q. Brown; he did not deserve to be fired,” Bacon said. He added, “The military is resilient. I’m just worried about the lack of decency and class.”
This is the second time in a week that Congressman Bacon has come down hard on Trump. Speaking with CNN on Wednesday, Bacon called out the president for calling Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator.
“The president needs a do-over day – and start again,” Bacon said. “He took a bad turn. I think what he said is wrong, and it’s a shame.”
Bacon — a more-moderate Republican who represents a swing district in Nebraska — is widely considered a crucial swing voter, given the narrow Republican majority in the House. At the moment, the GOP holds a narrow 218-215 majority in the House — meaning Republicans can only afford to lose just two votes in order to pass any given measure without help from Democrats.
Bacon’s vote is a crucial one for House Republicans to keep in their column, but his recent rhetoric suggests he may be open to breaking with the party — at least on certain issues.
No comments:
Post a Comment