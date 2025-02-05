Stern proclamations by U.S. President Donald Trump concerning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine initially caused trepidation in Moscow, but Trump’s latest actions have transformed the reaction into pure joy over America’s self-destruction as a global superpower. In anticipation of Trump’s return to the Oval Office, Russian experts often shared their hopes that he would destroy the U.S. government from within and undermine international relationships with allies—and he is exceeding their expectations.

During the latest Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov broadcast, decorated state TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov gloated about the latest developments. He said, “It’s awesome, right?

The Canadians and the Mexicans thought that all was well, but Trump told them, “By the way, I don’t like you either.” Solovyov played a clip of Trump announcing his tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which was followed by jolly cackling from pundits in the studio.

Concerning the potential resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, Moscow’s top state TV experts believe that Russia will eventually get its way—thanks to Trump. After Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is “illegitimate,” Trump’s envoy, Keith Kellogg, urged the war-torn country to hold presidential elections. He asserted, “Most democratic nations have elections in their time of war. I think it is important they do so.”

Solovyov pointed out, “The fact that Kellogg paid attention to this demonstrates that Americans have adopted our point of view, as opposed to the European stance or Biden’s position.” Henry Sardaryan, Dean of the School of Governance and Politics at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, wholeheartedly agreed and said that serious efforts behind the scenes have undoubtedly led to this seismic shift in the American approach.

Sardaryan added, “I want us to pay very close attention to the latest statement of Marco Rubio, it was simply sensational. I had to re-check it three times from different sources because I got an impression that this was a statement by Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov—not Marco Rubio... He said what we’ve been asserting for three years.” Sardaryan interpreted the words of the new U.S. Secretary of State to mean that the United States is abdicating its global leadership position in favor of multipolarity.

Sardaryan added that Tucker Carlson was unleashed to publicly “demolish Zelensky” because the Trump administration needs to devalue him in the eyes of the American population, cultivating public opinion to accept future decisions towards Ukraine that will be radically different from the approach of the previous administration. Sardaryan said that Rubio’s statement demonstrates that America and Russia will finally be “speaking the same language” with respect to Ukraine.

Sardaryan noted how energized and happy everyone in Russia seems to be about the demise of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which aided countries recovering from disasters, trying to escape poverty, and engaging in democratic reforms.

He urged Russia to capitalize on this development and step in to fill the void by creating a domestic equivalent of the program. He emphasized that this program wouldn’t be based on philanthropy but rather serve as a tool to exercise influence over the countries that would benefit from Moscow’s aid. He stressed, “Foreign assistance should be part of our foreign policy—as opposed to charitable giving.” Solovyov concurred, “It could be a phenomenal lever.”

In 2020, political scientist Dmitry Evstafiev predicted the disintegration of existing political institutions in the United States, prompted by Trump’s outright rejection of bipartisanship, which will be replaced by an authoritarian system he is striving to create. Russian experts are happy to report that during his second term, Trump is doing just that . Andrey Sidorov, Deputy Dean of world politics at the MSU noted that the United States is now rapidly moving towards a dictatorship—and the American population won’t be able to change this trajectory using the usual democratic means.

No longer fearing additional sanctions against Russia, Solovyov returned to his usual status as Trump’s most influential Russian fanboy. He defended his domestic and foreign policy decisions and described everything currently happening in the United States as “excellent.”