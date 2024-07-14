Violence Begets Violence: White Republican wounds Trump with AR-15 weapon

A would be assassin [20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks] apparently fired multiple shots at Donald Trump Saturday as the former President spoke onstage at a campaign rally in Butler, PA. Based on reporting emerging after the incident, Trump appears to have been wounded in a non-life threatening manner.
[Crooks,
who is pictured in school photo above, is white and a registered
Republican. He used an AR-15-style-rifle in the assassination attempt,
the weapon that Republicans refuse to even consider banning.]
In the long history of political assassinations it is difficult to point to any material benefit or positive result that came about as a result of such violent acts, and the current instance is likely to be no exception. Do not expect anything useful to come of what occurred yesterday.
One thing that has been a constant feature of Trump rallies throughout his political life has been the implication of, if not the direct threat of violence. Always directed at individuals Trump defines as, those harming America. It’s been one of the most troubling and alarming aspects of what Trump represents to the political environment.
A direct real-world consequence of Trump’s incendiary speech has been a steady stream of threats against Democratic lawmakers, the attempted murder of Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a violent mob assault on the U.S. Capitol aimed at the overthrow of the U.S. government and the assassination by hanging of then Vice President Mike Pence.
No candidate for the U.S. presidency has ever engaged in anywhere the level of threats and intimidating rhetoric that Trump routinely relies upon and there is good reason why they have not. Such inflammatory and irresponsible remarks inevitably lead to violent actions.
Yes, Donald Trump seeks to harness violent thoughts, words and actions to achieve his political and personal aims. Violence begets violence, irresponsible rhetoric inspires irresponsible actions. Beware the provocateur for we may all reap the whirlwind.
Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
SURPRISE,
SURPRISE: What was Trump's fist-raised-one-word comment after getting
nicked in the ear by an assassin's bullet: "FIGHT." It was also the
second, third, fourth, etc., etc., etc....
Marc Ash is the founder and former Executive Director of Truthout, and is now founder and Editor of Reader Supported News.
No comments:
Post a Comment