Bernie Sanders Praises Joe Biden, Reminds Voters of What Really Matters

08 July 24
Sanders stressed policy over stage presence during a stop by "Face the Nation" on Sunday.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) thinks people need to put the value of President Joe Biden’s policies above worries about his age.
While appearing on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, the progressive senator reminded moderator Robert Costa why the presidential race should be about the needs of the American people and not who has the most stage presence.
“What we are talking about now is not a Grammy Award contest for best singer. Biden is old,” Sanders said.
“He’s not as articulate as he once was. I wish he could jump up the steps on Air Force One. He can’t,” he continued. “What we have got to focus on is policy, whose policies have and will benefit the vast majority of the people in this country.”
Pointing to Biden’s stance on corporate taxes, Medicare expansion and Social Security, the senator said, “Those are the issues he’s talked about. He’s got to bring them up in the floor.”
While Sanders admitted that the president had a “terrible debate performance” last month, he said, “I think he’s done better since, he’s got to do better again. And I know that that is a legitimate concern.”
Stressing the importance of putting policy first, Sanders went on to say, “But I think most importantly, now, this is not a beauty contest. It’s not a Grammy Award contest.”
“It is a contest of who stands with the vast majority of the people in this country, the elderly, the children, working class, the poor,” he continued. “And that candidate is obviously Joe Biden.”
While Democratic leaders like Sanders, California Rep. Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama have reiterated their support for Biden, so far five sitting House Democrats have called for the president to pass the torch.
However, Biden seemed adamant about staying in the race during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that aired on Friday.
“If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race,” Biden said. “The Lord Almighty’s not coming down.”Bernie has connections that mere mortals don't. He knows of what he speaks. Best not to mess with The Bern.
No comments:
Post a Comment