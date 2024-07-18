J.D. Vance: `We're effectively run in this country ... by childless cat ladies who are miserable'

VP pick is so misogynistic, he’ll drive female voters away in droves.



By Charles Jay

Community

Daily Kos

Apparently Don Jr. and Eric pushed their father to make Sen. J.D. Vance his vice presidential pick over North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum. And now that the Ohio Senator is the GOP’s vice presidential nominee, they’re stuck with a nominee who’s so misogynistic, he’ll drive female voters away in droves.

In August 2021, when he was running in the GOP Senate primary in Ohio, Vance said in an interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson:

“We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.

”And its just a basic fact if you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it.”

At the time, Vance was so proud of his remarks that he actually posted them on Twitter, drawing an excoriating response, The Blade, a Toledo newspaper reported.