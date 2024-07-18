J.D. Vance: `We're effectively run in this country ... by childless cat ladies who are miserable'

VP pick is so misogynistic, he’ll drive female voters away in droves.
By Charles Jay
Community
Apparently Don Jr. and Eric pushed their father to make Sen. J.D. Vance his vice presidential pick over North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum. And now that the Ohio Senator is the GOP’s vice presidential nominee, they’re stuck with a nominee who’s so misogynistic, he’ll drive female voters away in droves.
In August 2021, when he was running in the GOP Senate primary in Ohio, Vance said in an interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson:
“We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.
”And its just a basic fact if you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it.”
At the time, Vance was so proud of his remarks that he actually posted them on Twitter, drawing an excoriating response, The Blade, a Toledo newspaper reported.
And now those remarks have come back to bite him. The group Republicans Against Trump put up this post on Twitter.”
New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote on Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris “will enjoy reminding people, over and over, that Vance argued against exceptions to abortion bans for rape and incest victims.” She then citied Vance’s remarks about miserable “childless cat ladies” and added “It will be interesting to see if Harris can draw his misogyny out for all to see.”
Of course, Vance was wrong. Vice President Harris became a stepmom when she married second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who was a divorced father of two children, Cole and Ella, named after John Coltrane and Ella Fitzgerald.
Harris wrote this in Elle magazine in 2019, when she was running in the Democratic presidential primary: “When Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn’t like the term `stepmom.’ Instead they came up with the name `Momala.’
And in 2021, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg adopted twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August, who had been born prematurely and had health problems
Pete Buttigieg wrote in a Medium post:
We grew accustomed to all that comes with parenthood: sleepless nights, blown-out diapers, late-night bottle warmings in the glow of the refrigerator light. There were frequent doctor visits to check on their health concerns, daunting mountains of laundry, gnawing fear and bottomless love. We scrambled to acquire all the clothes and gear we would need, and to find at least a part-time babysitter to help as we got our bearings.
It just shows how backwards J.D. Vance is regarding family values. He must have missed watching “Modern Family” on TV.
Now Vance is once again facing a backlash as people learn about his comment about “childless cat ladies” running the country.
And cat moms, their pooties and their supporters are ready to “Fight! Fight! Fight!”
Now pootie lovers and friends, it’s you turn to give J.D. Vance a piece of your mind.
No comments:
Post a Comment