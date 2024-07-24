Nikki Haley PAC endorses Harris

By sepiasiren
May this prescient Nikki Haley comment come true:
“The first party to retire its 80-year-old candidate is going to be the party that wins this election,” Haley said six months ago. —YAHOO NEWS
Fast forward to the present, and we find a Haley Super Pac has given Harris their full-throttled support.
A coalition of former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley voters pledged their support for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid on Sunday, hours after President Joe Biden announced that he was dropping out of the race.
Biden announced on Sunday afternoon in a letter that he will not be seeking a second term in this year's presidential election and threw his support behind Harris. The president's decision follows weeks of mounting pressure from people within his own party and from key Democratic donors urging him to step aside for the sake of the party's future after a disastrous debate performance last month against former President Donald Trump.
The political action committee (PAC), previously known as Haley Voters for Biden, which now features Harris' name, seeks to amplify the voices of former Haley voters in support of Harris' White House bid. — NEWSWEEK
This, right here, is what karma looks like.
They got NUTHIN'
I got a sneak peek of what the Right will run with regarding Kamala Harris attacks, and let’s just say Kamala is going to be fine.
So far, we have a nothing burger of Jussie Smollett’s tweet in which she stood up for the guy before he was presumably found to have made up his attack. I am still not so sure about what went down—I never trusted the police department's explanation of events, but that is neither here nor there.
https://x.com/StJamesStJames/status/1815243801096569029
That’s what you got—? A woman calling for tolerance after a man was allegedly attacked?
Ahahahahahahahahaha!!!!
They also used the plastic mannequin wanna-be Laura Loomer to harp on the alleged fact she may have been a very sexual woman at one time.
Pffffft—using sex against a woman to bring her down is so 1990s.
That’s not even the half of it—read more if you can stomach it: these folks are horrid!
And really?
They are going to run with something sex-related when their candidate slept with a porn star while his wife was pregnant and brags about groping women? Not to mention, Trump is an adjudicated rapist, a felon, and likely a child molester to boot.
A can of worms, to be sure, but by all means, proceed MAGA. I won’t interrupt you.
Also, dare I say it: Trump is an old man who poops in a diaper. Not trying to play the ageism card, simply using their own arguments against them—you know—turnabout and all that.
Kamala ain’t skurred
In fact, Democrats have been able to raise $100 million in 24 hours.
Ahahahhahaha part 2.
We are not only gonna do this thing, folks.
We gotta!
This also needs to be said…
Prior to the Kamala Harris announcement, many in the liberal pundit sphere were either already handing the keys to the kingdom to the GOP after the attack on Trump and/or finger-wagging those of us who were frightened by the Right’s attempt to ride this attack into the White House [edited due to folks putting words in my mouth].
That was depressing as fuck.
Many independent podcasters don’t seem to care or appreciate that people were infuriated, enraged, and downright depressed by what was happening.
Seriously, an evil, mean-spirited adjudicated rapist and credibly accused child molester sailed to an easy endorsement within a major political party.
Were we supposed to shrug that off?
Still, some on our side of the aisle mocked us as crybabies, whiners, and negative nellies for our fears and concerns. Sorry, but it is hard to remain optimistic in such dark times, especially if you belong to a marginalized group that finds their human rights on the ballot every fucking election cycle.
The message always remains, “Heck, we might allow you a human right or two but get too uppity, and we will yank them away.”
These liberal-left elitists have a kind of “Let them eat cake” attitude about all this and have no clue how frightening it can be to recognize that the very people who once lynched entire black families for being in the wrong place at the wrong time want the ability to do that again—legally.
**My political message below —under 3 minutes
Dude, give us a moment to freak out and then provide us with something to hope for.
Yes!
What we needed was hope.
Not lectures.
Not chastisement.
Not eye rolls.
HOPE.
The audacity…;-)
Thanks, Joe and Kamala, for providing it.
NOTE: You know, I am finally able to write about something other than Trump's nastiness and his alarming MAGA cabal.
May they both become mere nasty footnotes in American history.
