Make America WHAT Again? How the GOP Platform Misaligns with Jesus

By George Templeton
Gazette Blog Columnist
July 28 2024
The 2013 news by Megyn Kelly claimed that Jesus was a conservative white man. Let’s look at the GOP platform’s alignment with this view of Jesus.
1. Make America Rich Again (I’ll buy your vote):
While the pursuit of wealth can be a noble endeavor, the 'Make America Rich Again' policy, with its implied Faustian bargain, raises concerns. The Art of the Deal, which trades souls for wealth and power, should give us pause to think about the potential consequences of such a policy.
It is in the famous Sermon by Jesus: “Blessed are you poor, for yours is the kingdom of God… But woe to you that are rich, for you have received your consolation. (Luke 6:20-25)
2. Make America Safe (From Immigrants and Muslims) Again:
When a leader lets go of what he is, it opens the door to what he could be. A strong leader’s concrete results, not measured by himself, speak truth to power. When Loyalty is all that matters, the truth dies.
Jesus said: “… everyone who is angry with his brother shall be liable to judgment; whoever insults his brother shall be liable to the council; and whoever says, “You Fool” shall be liable to the hell of fire.” (Matthew 5:21-22)
3. Make America Strong Again (quarantining, punishing, and forcing instead of persuading):
Do we want to live in the world, with all its joy and sadness, with all its misunderstanding and controversy, or will we withdraw?
Is tough smart? Knowing that you don’t know is more important than thinking that you do. The effective leader must take care not to see what he believes and then subsequently believe what he sees. He must enjoy being wrong when it is in our favor. He must remember that for every force, there is an opposite reaction that divides instead of bringing people together.
According to this analysis, a great president is one who embodies understanding and compassion in politics. He is quiet, contemplative, deep, inscrutable, philosophical, and professorial. He has empathy because he has been in that situation himself. He comes from what he manages over. He is not a carnival barker. He helps others understand themselves, invoking a sense of empathy.
Heidegger described it by saying, 'Every man is born as many men and dies as a single one.' This emphasis on empathy and the meaning of life underscores the need for understanding and compassion in politics, which seems to be overlooked in the current political landscape.
4. Make America Great Again (White, segregated, Christian, patriarchal, uneducated):
No leader can make us great. That can only come from us. We must humbly search for the “good” in America and work to continually improve it.
There is no smaller package than an America all wrapped up in herself. We grow when we are selfless. It is not a feigned love, contrived put-on, or stage show.
Thousands of years ago, the big questions were “why” and “who”. Now we must ask “what” and see “how” things work. Our judgments should be based on facts and truth, not politics and religious dogma. It is not a game or popularity contest.
Cause and effect could be fundamentally religious or a consequence of human perception. When God becomes the prime mover, controlling the minutiae of everyone’s life, there is no need for Newton’s laws or understanding anything academic.
There is a moral imperative not to neglect the weightier matters of the law, justice, mercy, and faith lest we become “blind guides, straining out a gnat and swallowing a camel!” as Jesus put it. (Matthew 23-24)
