Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Thursday, July 11, 2024

TAKE IT TO THE BANK: Project 2025 will decimate our democracy and fillet our freedoms

May be a graphic of text 

Daily Kos

 

Thanks to the Heritage Foundation who created the 2025 Presidential Transition Project, also known as "Project 2025," Trump would be walking into office with a playbook that could potentially reshape our government and American institutions in their conservative image.

The first step to Project 2025 is to install Trump loyalists in federal positions of power. Once that's done, they could implement their conservative vision for the country, including but not limited to:

  • Once and for all, they would destroy our reproductive rights with a national abortions ban, rescinding the FDA approval of abortion medication like mifepristone, and limiting access to birth control.

  • Reversing any progress made to combat climate change. Project 2025 explicitly says that the government has an “obligation to develop vast oil and gas and coal resources,” and calls for ending “the focus on the climate crisis and green subsidies.”

  • Immigration policy like that of Texas, but on steroids and on a national level.

  • Handouts and tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations—coming at the expense of the rest of us. Not to mention major cuts to the IRS operating budget.
We know from Trump's first term that he relied heavily on the ideas and tactics from the Heritage Foundation to shape his agenda. He even nominated three new Supreme Court justices from the Heritage Foundation short list of conservative judicial candidates.

Speaking of the Supreme Court, thanks to the recent SCOTUS decision to grant sweeping immunity to presidents, Trump will have no real guardrails as he works to enact this frightening agenda.

Oh wait, it gets worse. If Republicans hold onto control of the House and gain the majority in the Senate, there will be no checks and balances safeguarding us from their attack on our freedoms, liberties, and democracy.

This isn't meant to scare you, but it should. Our only chance to stop all of this is at the ballot box in November. That means we NEED to get out every possible Democratic voter in November.
If you don't think Trump plans to implement Project 2025, you need a serious reality check.  He's got his orange comb-over all over this elephant's ass.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)