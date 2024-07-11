TAKE IT TO THE BANK: Project 2025 will decimate our democracy and fillet our freedoms

Thanks to the Heritage Foundation who created the 2025 Presidential Transition Project, also known as "Project 2025,"
Trump would be walking into office with a playbook that could
potentially reshape our government and American institutions in their
conservative image.
The first step to Project 2025 is to install Trump loyalists in federal positions of power. Once that's done, they could implement their conservative vision for the country, including but not limited to:
- Once
and for all, they would destroy our reproductive rights with a national
abortions ban, rescinding the FDA approval of abortion medication like
mifepristone, and limiting access to birth control.
- Reversing any progress made to combat climate change. Project
2025 explicitly says that the government has an “obligation to develop
vast oil and gas and coal resources,” and calls for ending “the focus on
the climate crisis and green subsidies.”
- Immigration policy like that of Texas, but on steroids and on a national level.
- Handouts
and tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations—coming at the expense
of the rest of us. Not to mention major cuts to the IRS operating
budget.
Speaking of the Supreme Court, thanks to the recent SCOTUS decision to grant sweeping immunity to presidents, Trump will have no real guardrails as he works to enact this frightening agenda.
Oh wait, it gets worse. If Republicans hold onto control of the House and gain the majority in the Senate, there will be no checks and balances safeguarding us from their attack on our freedoms, liberties, and democracy.
This isn't meant to scare you, but it should. Our only chance to stop all of this is at the ballot box in November. That means we NEED to get out every possible Democratic voter in November.
No comments:
Post a Comment