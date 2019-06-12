Poll: Massive majority of voters oppose state abortion bans that take away women's freedoms

Alabama’s ban, which prohibits abortion even in cases of rape or incest, draws the strongest opposition, with just 24% support. In particular, 58% of Republicans said they oppose the Alabama ban and its lack of rape and incest exceptions, while opposition among Republicans dropped to just 28% when the pollster asked about “Recent new abortion bans that have been passed in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana, Missouri, and other states.”
The people polled strongly identified the abortion bans as “taking away women’s rights and freedoms”—67% said that was the effect of the laws. In other words, voters can clearly see what Republicans are doing with these bills, when they think about it.
It’s on us to be sure they don’t forget between now and November 2020.
No comments:
Post a Comment