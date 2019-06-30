YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Attorney General Barr Killed 7 Mueller Probes 10 Days After Release of his 4-Page Bogus Summary

US Attorney General William Barr testifies during a US House Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the Department of Justice Budget Request for Fiscal Year 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 10, 2019. - The US attorney general told Congress Wednesday he believes the FBI spied on President Donald Trump's election campaign and said he is opening an investigation into whether it was justified. Amid fresh charges by Trump that he was the target of an "attempted coup," Bill Barr told lawmakers the FBI may have gone too far in opening a counterintelligence probe into Trump's 2016 operation. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Arguably even worse than Trump himself.
From Raw Story:
Attorney General Bill Barr killed seven different investigations started by special counsel Robert Mueller just ten days after he submitted his report.
CNN’s Katelyn Polantz had filed a request to unseal documents related to the special counsel’s investigation and on Monday the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia agreed.
Chief Judge Beryl A Howell ordered the release of multiple documents, including Attachment B, which listed information on applications for court orders requested by Mueller.
The 65-page document shows seven cases that were closed on April Fools Day — only ten days after Mueller submitted his report.
www.rawstory.com/…
Just in case you weren't already nauseated enough by Bill Barr’s wildly un-American, banana-republic style, lie-filled summary of the Mueller report, we now learn that he soon thereafter deep-sixed seven more investigations started by Mueller into the likely crimes of the Trump cabal.

My outrage meter has already blown a fuse, but it just pinged loudly, nevertheless. It is feeling like time to march in the streets. Hell, last week, a million Hong Kong residents took to the streets to protest a single, proposed, Chinese extradition law. It’s high-time MANY million Americans began to march to save our very country. Wouldn't you agree?

I am sure this isn't over yet, but I really wish Mueller had done/will do more to push back against this destruction of our sacred democracy.
