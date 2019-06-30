Attorney General Barr Killed 7 Mueller Probes 10 Days After Release of his 4-Page Bogus Summary

Attorney General Bill Barr killed seven different investigations started by special counsel Robert Mueller just ten days after he submitted his report.
CNN’s Katelyn Polantz had filed a request to unseal documents related to the special counsel’s investigation and on Monday the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia agreed.
Chief Judge Beryl A Howell ordered the release of multiple documents, including Attachment B, which listed information on applications for court orders requested by Mueller.
The 65-page document shows seven cases that were closed on April Fools Day — only ten days after Mueller submitted his report.www.rawstory.com/…
Just in case you weren't already nauseated enough by Bill Barr’s wildly un-American, banana-republic style, lie-filled summary of the Mueller report, we now learn that he soon thereafter deep-sixed seven more investigations started by Mueller into the likely crimes of the Trump cabal.
My outrage meter has already blown a fuse, but it just pinged loudly, nevertheless. It is feeling like time to march in the streets. Hell, last week, a million Hong Kong residents took to the streets to protest a single, proposed, Chinese extradition law. It’s high-time MANY million Americans began to march to save our very country. Wouldn't you agree?
I am sure this isn't over yet, but I really wish Mueller had done/will do more to push back against this destruction of our sacred democracy.
