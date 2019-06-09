YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Sunday, June 9, 2019

Like father, like sons: Eric and Don Jr. reportedly skipped out on Irish pub bill



WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Eric Trump, sons of U.S. President Donald Trump, attend the ceremony to nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill the seat left vacant with the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
During their recent trip overseas, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. actually managed to find a small patch of land where they were welcome. 

According to The Irish Post, the two drew praise from at least one Irish pub owner, Caroline Kennedy (no, not that one), who described American Psycho and his sidekick, Beavis, as “lovely and down to earth.”
And then this happened:
”They thanked everyone for their support and for coming out to meet them and said there was a drink for everyone in the house and it was their small gesture."
Unfortunately, when it came time to footing the bill, things hit a slight snag with neither of the brothers carrying any cash.
Kennedy isn’t worried though, having been assured the hefty bar bill would be paid for.
"I don’t think we’ve to worry about getting paid for that," she said.
"I don’t think they carry cash. We were told it’d be all sorted later so there’s no problem.”
Oh, Ms. Kennedy, that’s adorable. Sorry, you’ve been Trump’d.

Of course, it’s certainly possible Kennedy will get paid … if enough people find out about this to embarrass these two ambulatory semen stains into sending this poor, guileless lass a check. If not, I doubt she’ll see so much as a circus peanut from these clowns.
