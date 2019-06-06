YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Thursday, June 6, 2019

But he's making it up to us now by spending billions on the military.




DES KELLY @DesKellyBTS
Inspirational speeches by Donald “Winston Churchill” Trump, Pt.1.
“We shall fight them on the beaches. We shall fight them on the landing grounds. When I say ‘we’, I mean you, as I’ve got a doctor’s note. Bone spurs, you see. The greatest bone spurs ever. Etc.”
4:48 AM - Jun 5, 2019
