But he's making it up to us now by spending billions on the military.

DES KELLY ✔ @DesKellyBTS
Inspirational speeches by Donald “Winston Churchill” Trump, Pt.1.
“We shall fight them on the beaches. We shall fight them on the landing grounds. When I say ‘we’, I mean you, as I’ve got a doctor’s note. Bone spurs, you see. The greatest bone spurs ever. Etc.”
