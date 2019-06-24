I do NOT want to work with Republicans.

I want to fucking DESTROY THEM. I want them to suffer the consequences from their abusive policies that they have strapped America with the past 100 years. I don’t want to reach across the aisle. I don’t want to hear them out, or see what ideas they can bring to the table.
Their policies have FAILED! They have failed repeatedly and will continue to do so. There is NO fix for what broken shit they sell because they are purposefully selling BROKEN SHIT that has never worked and NO amount of political trickery will EVER make it work.
They are in the minority and they should be treated as they have treated the Democrats when the democrats were in the minority, with NOTHING but disdain and disgust. They ONLY win elections through fucking cheating or through the antiquated broken Electoral College. STOP TREATING THEM LIKE THEY DESERVE A SEAT AT THE FUCKING TABLE WHEN THEY DESERVE TO BE TOSSED INTO THE TRASH BIN OF HISTORY!
Their beliefs are disgustingly inhumane and also poll with a minority of the population but they push their ideas anyway because the Democrats can’t stop treating them like their ideas are worthy of discussion.
Yes, this diary is against the absolute ignorant belief that Vice President Biden thinks he can “work” with Republicans. This is against any dem who thinks that they can work with republicans and that we need to hear from them to govern for progressive policies that progressives want.
Do we NOT remember McConnell saying he would do anything to make President Obama a one term president? Do we not remember how McConnell held onto a Supreme Court seat FOR OVER A FUCKING YEAR to ensure that the next president would get it? Do we not remember that McConnell conveniently STOPPED the election hacking being done by the Russians from going public?
Republicans committed burglary to get dirt on their political opponents with Watergate.
Republicans conspired with terrorists during Iran Contra while undermining the ELECTED PRESIDENT who was doing everything in his power to get the hostages freed. For those of you who don’t know – THAT’S A FUCKING COUP RIGHT THERE!! RIGHT FUCKING THERE!
Republicans went to war on illegals premises and sold this war on LIES to the AMERICAN PUBLIC and don’t forget THE DEMS HELPED THEM DO IT!! That is what we get when we work with them – WAR!! WAR based on lies and bullshit!! War that cost hundreds of American lives and hundreds OF THOUSANDS of civilian lives and hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars.
Republicans committed WAR CRIMES. THEY COMMITTED TORTURE!! THEY ARE AT THIS MOMENT JAILING CHILDREN!! CHILDREN!!
Republicans illegally spied on American citizens.
And all of the above up there? That is just SOME of the crimes they have committed. Let’s talk about the other stuff, you know; like calling First Lady Michelle Obama an ape! Let’s talk about comparing Chelsea Clinton to a fucking dog! Let’s talk about the investigation into President Clinton, which at first went NOWHERE, so they fired the guy doing the investigating and started investigating AGAIN!! And when the second guy stated the same thing as the first guy, that there was NO CRIME FOUND the republicans then FIRED THAT GUY AS WELL and brought on rapist protector Ken Starr who dug and dug and dug…until they could FINALLY nail President Clinton for lying under oath about consensual sex with a woman of adult age, who was not his wife. Not for White Water…which was what the investigation had started with wayyyyy back when it started.
Let’s talk about President Obama and how he MUST HAVE BEEN BORN IN KENYA because, you know; he’s… you know.. .he’s… well…he’s….uhm…. yeah, let’s just say…he ain’t WHITE so obviously, he MUST have been born in, you know… AFRICA… I mean, that’s where all them black folk do come from…am I right?? OF COURSE I AM, CERTAINLY NO ONE NAMED OBAMA COULD HAVE POSSIBLY BEEN BORN HERE, IN THE GOOD ‘OLE UNITED STATES OF WHITE… I MEAN, AMERICA!!
Let’s talk about how well they did going after President Clinton that they couldn’t help themselves from going after Secretary Hillary Clinton. Millions of dollars investigating Benghazi so they could try and pin the blame on her instead of investigating it to try and prevent it from ever happening again!! Millions of dollars investigating her FUCKING EMAILS!!! HER FUCKING EMAILS!! HOLY GODDAMN GOD DAMN!!! She sat for an 11 hour congressional inquiry because the republicans controlled congress and goddamn them if they weren’t going to find something they could nail her for. There has to be something there!! I mean, it worked for Bill...it must work for Hillary as well.
Now let’s talk about the current crop of Republicans. They outright deny climate change is harming the planet despite all evidence to the contrary. WE ARE KILLING THIS PLANET AND WE ARE DOING IT FOR PROFIT!!! There is NO other reason the Republicans don’t want to do anything about it. You can say they want the rapture, or that it’s god’s will or whatever bullshit you want to believe about THEIR beliefs when the only belief that they have ever expressed has been one of making money and making sure that they are protecting those who make A FUCKING METRIC TON OF MONEY.
They are okay supporting a president who has committed adultery and then lied about it (Hey, President Clinton, do you want a do over? You do? FUCK YOU, TOUGH SHIT!!) Accountability is for Democrats and Democrats alone suckers!! WORK WITH THAT!!
They are okay with supporting a president who obstructed justice! Wait..oh, now YOU want to do over President Nixon? Tough shit, you’re dead.
They assault reporters and then get a slap on the back from the rapist in chief all the while they ignore fulfilling out what punishment the judge handed out.
Oh yeah, and the guy in the Oval Office? HE IS A FUCKING RAPIST!! A PEDOPHILE RAPIST!!! HE HAS ASSAULTED NUMEROUS WOMEN, CHILDREN, AND HAS TOLD OVER 10,000 FUCKING LIES SINCE TAKING OFFICE!! And the Republicans are OKAY with him. He is the end result of all their policies, and beliefs and political will, he is definitely NOT an anomaly that has turned the rethugs away from their broken policies. He is the end result of their broken policies.
And Wow…some people think that once trump is gone…the fog will lift from the Republican eyes and they will suddenly start working with the Democrats again, for the good of the country, and not just for the good of the profits.
Wake the fuck up Democrats running for office - this is what Republicans are! They have shown you who they are time add time and time and time again!!! WHY WON’T YOU BELIEVE THEM??
And all of that? All of the above isn’t talking about abortions, or gun control, or health care, or election integrity!! All of those thing that the progressives have winning, POPULAR policies for.
So, NO I do NOT want to work with Republicans.
I WANT TO DESTROY THEM.
And before anyone says “but but but AOC is working with Ted Cruz yada yada yada”. Good for her. When he burns her in the end and does everything he can to ruin her and her ideas… she will have learned a valuable lesson.
Thanks for reading.
